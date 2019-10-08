eCycle Solutions acquisition strengthens commitment to the refurbishment and reuse of electronic products

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - eCycle Solutions today announced the acquisition of Refreshtek, a Markham, Ontario based company that fully refurbishes and resells IT assets. Through the transaction, eCycle strengthens its position as a full-service provider in electronics recycling and reuse, and bolsters its commitment to environmental sustainability.

In addition to performing data sanitization services such as data wiping and asset tag removal, eCycle Solutions expands its ability to fully maximize the value of these assets by refurbishing and selling them directly to end users complete with warranties.

"This acquisition makes us a more fully integrated player in the IT asset disposition market," said Michael Collins, President and Chief Executive Officer of eCycle Solutions. "It makes us a Canadian leader in recycling, refurbishment and resale."

eCycle, which was established in 2005, now has access to Refreshtek's expansive network of end-users, resellers and computer stores. eCycle will be able to acquire recycling material from these entities and sell parts to them. Refreshtek will remain a separate company and be branded as a division of eCycle Solutions.

"After years of hard work and dedication we found the right suitor – one who shares our passion," said Mark Yeomans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Refreshtek. "As part of the eCycle team we can provide our clients with our unique end to end solution from coast to coast in North America. This is exciting news for me and my team, and we are all ready to begin the next chapter."

Commitment to reducing e-waste

Through its enhanced ability to refurbish old electronic devices for individuals, companies and municipalities, eCycle Solutions is further contributing to the development of a circular economy – a system that eliminates waste, promotes reuse and maximizes resource recovery for items that cannot be reused.

"Our mission is to provide a convenient and environmentally responsible solution to our clients for the disposal of any electrical or electronic devices," said Collins.

"Participating in the circular economy is an essential part of all that we do."

eCycle Solutions: Since it was established in 2005, eCycle Solutions has been committed to protecting and improving the environment through safe, convenient and cost-effective recycling methods for electronic and electrically powered assets. By providing clients with electronic and electrical asset recycling solutions while ensuring their privacy, eCycle Solutions has been helping reduce the electronic waste in Canadian landfills.

SOURCE eCycle Solutions

For further information: Media contact: Michael Collins, CEO eCycle Solutions, mcollins@ecyclesolutions.com, 416.807.0539

