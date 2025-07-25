FULLERTON, Calif., July 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- ecozy, a leader in innovative home appliances, proudly introduces the world's first smart ice and water dispenser, bringing a new level of convenience and hygiene to modern households. Featuring a full-color smart touchscreen with app and voice control, the appliance allows users to enjoy fresh, clean ice with a single press—contact-free and effortlessly. The one-touch self-cleaning function ensures easy maintenance. With its stylish design and practical features, ecozy transforms ice-making into a seamless and intelligent high-end experience.

ecozy Launches the World's First Smart Ice and Water Dispenser – A New Era of Clean Nugget Ice for Modern Living

Touch-Free Ice Dispensing — Clean Ice, Zero Contact.

Ecozy integrates an ice maker and water dispenser into a sleek unit, offering an upgraded, hassle-free experience. No scooping, no mess—just one touch to get clean, high-quality ice. The touch-free design effectively reduces the risk of bacteria growth and cross-contamination compared to traditional ice makers. Beyond cleanliness, ecozy delivers nugget ice that is soft, chewable and slow-melting—enhancing the flavor of every drink while supporting your family's well-being with each refreshing sip.

Full-Color Touchscreen — Smart Control, Instant Ice, Endless Refreshment.

The ecozy's exclusive extra-large smart touchscreen redefines convenience and elegance in ice-making. It features a luxurious black exterior with a vibrant, intuitive display that stands out as a centerpiece in any kitchen or office. Its interface offers real-time updates on water levels, ice status, and alerts, ensuring smooth ice-making without guesswork. Equipped with advanced TDS and temperature monitoring, ecozy produces pure, high-quality ice while optimizing energy efficiency. The combination of stylish design and on-demand performance enables ecozy to provide an intelligent and efficient cooling solution perfect for quality-focused families.

App and Voice Control — Ice Your Way, Anytime, Anywhere.

The ecozy ice and water dispenser fits seamlessly into your smart lifestyle. Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to remotely start or stop ice making at any time and schedule production in advance via the EcozyHome app—so whether you're on your way home from work or preparing for a gathering, fresh ice is always ready when you need it. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it supports hands-free voice control, ideal for multitasking or those with limited mobility. Designed for smart living, ecozy delivers convenience and perfectly chilled ice right at your command.

Easy Maintenance — One-Touch Auto Cleaning and Detachable Water Tank.

A simple touch activates the ecozy ice and water dispenser's self-cleaning function, effortlessly cleansing the interior and removing scale and odors to ensure hygiene and keep it ready for use at all times—no manual cleaning needed. Its thoughtfully designed removable water tank enables easy refills, flexible placement, and hassle-free deep cleaning. ecozy serves as your trusted partner in a busy lifestyle, letting you focus on what matters without worrying about upkeep, keeping your ice fresh and your machine in optimal condition.

Pricing and Availability

The ecozy Ice Maker with Water Dispenser is now available on Amazon for a retail price of $599.99. Use the exclusive code UVW4MRLJ to get 10% off, bringing the final price down to $539.99. This limited-time offer is valid from July 25 to August 4. Follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates, offers, and tips!

About ecozy

A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and a relentless pursuit of technological innovation.

At ecozy, we are all about innovation and putting the craziest ideas into practice. We are passionate about providing products that promote family fun and make using smart home products fun and convenient. ecozy creates solutions that make life easier, more comfortable, and better than ever, bringing unprecedented convenience and comfort to every "dreamer."

ecozy, easy ways, cozy days.

For more information, please visit ecozy.com.

