EcoSynthetix Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced that Mr. Martin Hubbes has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company effective May 25, 2021.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Martin for the contributions and insight he offered during the past four years as we positioned EcoSynthetix for our next phase of growth," said Paul Lucas, Chair of the Board of EcoSynthetix. "Our commercial strategy of bringing sustainable and healthier bio-based ingredients to major industrial end markets, like wood composites, personal care and paper and paperboard, is directly aligned with the increasing demand from the retail and end-consumer audiences for these attributes. As such, the Board intends to attract a new candidate that offers a diverse background, including a perspective on environmental and sustainability issues and someone who can further strengthen our ESG identity."

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and sustainability. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to execute its commercial strategy, bring sustainable and healthier, biobased ingredients to major industrial end markets, attract candidates of a diverse background that will further strengthen the Company's ESG identity, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in 2021. These statements reflect our current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to us, and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully allocate capital as needed and to develop new products, as well as the fact that our results of operations and business outlook are subject to significant risk, volatility and uncertainty. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2021. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE EcoSynthetix Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ecosynthetix.com/

