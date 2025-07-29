EcoSynthetix Reports 2025 Second Quarter Results

BURLINGTON, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced its financial and operational results for the three months (Q2 2025) and six months (YTD 2025) ended June 30, 2025. Financial references are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended June 30, 2024)

Recorded net sales of $5.0 million , up 57% or $1.8 million , primarily due to 50% higher volumes.

, up 57% or , primarily due to 50% higher volumes. Recorded Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $0.2 million , a $1.0 million improvement.

of , a improvement. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, received a new $0.8 million purchase order for SurfLock™ from a leading global pulp manufacturer for immediate delivery with additional orders expected in the second half of 2025.

purchase order for SurfLock™ from a leading global pulp manufacturer for immediate delivery with additional orders expected in the second half of 2025. Won two new commercial accounts for SurfLock™ strength aids in the tissue end market.

Named one of the 2025 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights, ranking 28 th overall in Corporate Knights' quantitative methodology.

by Corporate Knights, ranking 28 overall in Corporate Knights' quantitative methodology. Purchased and cancelled 121,200 common shares in Q2 2025, under the normal course issuer bid for total consideration of $0.4 million .

. Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and term deposits of $30.7 million as at June 30, 2025 .

"We are building momentum within our strategic end markets of pulp, tissue and paperboard and wood composites with increased volumes driving higher sales in the quarter," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "We continue to see strong progress at our key strategic account using SurfLock™ in pulp production with the new purchase order which puts them well ahead of the initial plan for the year. They're continuing to invest in their differentiated product offering and expand their customer engagement. Our key strategic account using DuraBind™ in their wood composites production continues to show steady demand and positive progress continues at its second mill and other supply chain partner mills. As a thought leader in wood composites production and a major customer for other third-party suppliers, this account is actively supporting industrial scale DuraBind™ trials that we're conducting with other producers in their supply chain to help meet their carbon footprint targets. Our marketing and development partner, Dow, continues to broaden their applications and customer trials using our all-natural Bioform™ ingredient in the personal care end market. We continue to believe pulp and wood composites will be the major growth markets for the business. Our two most important accounts addressing these end markets are making an increasingly significant contribution to our financial results, and that's exactly what we want to see."

Financial Summary

Net Sales

Net sales were $5.0 million and $9.0 million for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, compared to $3.2 million and $7.9 million for the corresponding periods in 2024. The $1.8 million increase, or 57% improvement in the quarterly period was primarily due to higher volumes of $1.6 million, or 50%, and a higher average selling price which increased sales $0.2 million, or 7%. The $1.2 million increase, or 15% improvement, in the YTD period was primarily due to higher volumes of $1.1 million, or 14%, as well as $0.1 million, or 1%, from a higher average selling price.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.4 million and $2.3 million for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, compared to $0.9 million and $2.0 million for the corresponding periods in 2024. The 66% and 15% improvements in the quarterly and YTD periods, respectively, were due to higher volumes and a higher average selling price.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 28.4% and 25.3% for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, compared to 27.0% and 25.3% in the corresponding periods last year. Gross profit as a percentage of sales adjusted for manufacturing depreciation was 33.0% and 30.4% for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, compared to 31.1% and 29.9% for the corresponding periods in 2024. The improvement in each metric during the quarterly period was primarily due to a higher average selling price partially offset by higher manufacturing costs.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.2 million and $2.7 million for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, compared to $1.4 million and $3.2 million for the corresponding periods in 2024. The improvement in each period was primarily due to asset relocation costs incurred in the prior year, associated with the Company's manufacturing footprint realignment project.

Research and Development

Research and development (R&D) costs were $0.4 million and $0.8 million for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $1.1 million in the corresponding periods in 2024. The change in both periods is primarily due to higher product scale-up costs incurred in the prior year, as well as lower asset depreciation. R&D expense as a percentage of sales was 9% in each of Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, compared to 20% and 14% in the corresponding periods in 2025. The Company's R&D efforts continue to focus on further enhancing value for our existing products and expanding addressable opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million for Q2 2025, an improvement of $1.0 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.3 million for YTD 2025, an improvement of $1.1 million, compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year. The improvement in each period was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower operating costs adjusted for non-cash items.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per common share, for Q2 2025 compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per common share, for the same period last year. Net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per common share, for YTD 2025 compared to $1.3 million, or $0.02 per common share, for the same period in 2024. The improvement in each period was primarily due to a reduction in loss from operations.

Liquidity

Cash on hand and term deposits were $30.7 million as at June 30, 2025, compared to $32.2 million as at December 31, 2024. The Company purchased and cancelled 121,200 common shares under the NCIB during Q2 2025, for consideration of $0.4 million.

1Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations of EcoSynthetix from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of EcoSynthetix reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures such as Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the Company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. See "IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures." The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes it facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense) and the age and book value of property and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as measures of operating results or an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment and other non-cash expenses and charges deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss).

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024:



Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2025 Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) 111,004 (683,887) (495,522) (1,303,233) Depreciation 275,783 238,433 546,186 542,632 Share-based compensation 210,780 199,040 415,442 401,419 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (90,000) - (90,000) Interest income (359,356) (448,869) (728,906) (865,918) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) 238,211 (785,283) (262,800) (1,315,100)

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Surflock™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to execute its commercial strategy, deliver meaningful growth across all three product categories, convert high-value strategic prospects into customers, and other statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations in 2025. These statements reflect our current views regarding future events and operating performance and are based on information currently available to us, and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Those assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully allocate capital as needed and to develop new products, as well as the fact that our results of operations and business outlook are subject to significant risk, volatility and uncertainty. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2025. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Press Release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

EcoSynthetix Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(expressed in US dollars)

















June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets









Current assets



Cash 5,767,420 7,721,403 Term deposits 24,959,374 24,473,985 Accounts receivable 2,589,094 2,325,369 Inventory 3,275,991 2,828,748 Prepaid expenses 205,781 90,306

36,797,660 37,439,811





Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 3,469,276 3,845,010











Total assets 40,266,936 41,284,821











Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,647,147 1,938,831 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 489,444,521 489,246,909 Contributed surplus 10,585,013 11,013,304 Accumulated deficit (461,409,745) (460,914,223) Total shareholders' equity 38,619,789 39,345,990





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 40,266,936 41,284,821

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024







(expressed in US dollars)































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024











Net sales 5,004,511 3,183,961

9,046,672 7,869,780











Cost of sales 3,581,675 2,325,682

6,755,797 5,876,611











Gross profit on sales 1,422,836 858,279

2,290,875 1,993,169











Expenses









Selling, general and administrative 1,242,610 1,440,705

2,702,157 3,163,173 Research and development 428,578 640,330

813,146 1,089,147

1,671,188 2,081,035

3,515,303 4,252,320











Loss from operations (248,352) (1,222,756)

(1,224,428) (2,259,151)











Net interest income 359,356 448,869

728,906 865,918 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 90,000

- 90,000 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 111,004 (683,887)

(495,522) (1,303,233)











Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share 0.00 (0.01)

(0.01) (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 58,576,242 58,705,545

58,554,124 58,659,345

EcoSynthetix Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024







(expressed in US dollars)

































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in)





















Operating activities









Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 111,004 (683,887)

(495,522) (1,303,233) Items not affecting cash









Depreciation 275,783 238,433

546,186 542,632 Share-based compensation 210,780 199,040

415,442 401,419 Other (117,945) 1,426

(152,827) (11,657) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (90,000)

- (90,000) Changes in non-cash working capital









Accounts receivable (226,351) 585,299

(263,725) 78,041 Inventory 182,361 201,858

(452,407) 1,096,126 Prepaid expenses (102,692) (78,055)

(115,475) (78,838) Trade accounts payables and accrued liabilities (584,734) (757,995)

(139,646) 168,925 Interest on term deposits









Interest received on term deposits 200,055 141,712

1,041,849 402,162 Accrued interest on term deposits (307,663) (414,570)

(621,738) (797,220)

(359,402) (656,739)

(237,863) 408,357











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (142,123) (260,329)

(165,288) (412,715) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 90,000

- 90,000 Receipts on matured term deposits 3,000,000 2,700,000

19,550,000 15,300,000 Purchase of term deposits (3,175,500) (3,000,000)

(20,455,500) (15,800,000)

(317,623) (470,329)

(1,070,788) (822,715)











Financing activities









Payments made on lease liability (81,433) (81,088)

(160,875) (160,973) Common shares repurchased (355,517) (549,325)

(689,359) (1,110,704) Exercise of common share options - 665,498

43,238 710,459

(436,950) 35,085

(806,996) (561,218)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 124,605 (3,577)

161,664 (1,256)











Change in cash during the period (989,370) (1,095,560)

(1,953,983) (976,832)











Cash - Beginning of period 6,756,790 5,034,173

7,721,403 4,915,445











Cash - End of period 5,767,420 3,938,613

5,767,420 3,938,613

