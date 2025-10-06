EcoSynthetix Wins Two New Tissue Lines for SurfLock™ from Relationship with European Distributor

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) ("EcoSynthetix" or the "Company"), a renewable chemicals company that produces a portfolio of commercially proven bio-based products, today announced that two new tissue lines in Europe are using the Company's strength aids, SurfLock™. The contract wins were a result of a distributor relationship with the RNM Group that has recently begun to work with EcoSynthetix to support commercialization activities. SurfLock™ is a bio-based strength aid that increases fiber to fiber interaction in paper-based applications, such paperboard, tissue, and pulp.

"We continue to build momentum with these two new tissue wins. More and more manufacturers are recognizing the value SurfLock™ offers in paper applications to strengthen the fiber while using lower cost or recycled material," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "Our relationships with distributors, like the RNM Group, are an important element of our commercialization strategy. They allow us to extend our reach through organizations that the manufacturers know and trust, like RNM. The recognized value our strength aids offer, and the strong relationships and technical expertise of the distributors, amplify the opportunity for success in the tissue end market. We continue to trial with additional prospects through both distributors and direct relationships we maintain."

"As a national market leader in the chemicals industry, we take pride in bringing innovative, new technologies to our customers. EcoSynthetix' SurfLock™ strength aids are unique in the market. A bio-based alternative that offers economic and production benefits to manufacturers," said Ricardo Machado, Chair of the Board and CEO of RNM Group. "Our team has the expertise and experience in market to support the adoption of new technologies that directly benefit our customers. It's a win-win relationship for the manufacturer and the chemical supplier."

About RNM Group

The RNM Group is a Portuguese group dedicated to the production, distribution, transportation and logistics of chemical products for different industrial sectors. With headquarters in the municipality of Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, it operates in a global network of 17 locations across Portugal, Spain, France and North Africa. Starting its activities in 1986, the RNM Group has a global workforce of 700 highly qualified professionals and an extensive portfolio of products and services that allow it to cover various markets. Currently, the RNM Group is one of the 3 main operators of chemical products in the Iberian Peninsula and a global reference.

About EcoSynthetix Inc. (www.ecosynthetix.com)

EcoSynthetix offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, SurfLock™, Bioform™ and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, paper, tissue and packaging products, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

For further information on EcoSynthetix, please contact: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]