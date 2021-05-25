WATERLOO, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Economical Insurance has announced that its 149th Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) online. Mutual policyholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be invited to register to attend and participate in the Meeting, which will be held via webcast. Attendance at the Meeting is by invitation only.

The decision to adopt this online-only format instead of an in-person meeting was made due to continued public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure that mutual policyholders, proxyholders, Board members and other guests can participate while still respecting the prevailing guidance relating to physical distancing.

The 2021 management proxy circular from Economical Insurance will be mailed to current mutual policyholders, along with its annual report for 2020.

During the Meeting, mutual policyholders will hear from management and the Board, receive the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, have an opportunity to ask questions, and vote securely on the appointment of the external auditor and the election of directors.

