Economical Insurance donates $200,000 to Canadian charities amid COVID-19

The Choose Your Charity campaign empowers employees and brokers to nominate and select community organizations in need

WATERLOO, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Economical Insurance is granting donations to 20 community-based organizations in areas neighbouring Economical offices across the country, through an employee- and broker-driven Choose Your Charity campaign. This year, in the context of COVID-19 impacts and initiatives to curb anti-black racism, Economical is donating $200,000 to Canadian charities, its largest donation the program has seen to date.

Choose Your Charity, an annual campaign that empowers employees to nominate and vote on charities in their communities, is focused on supporting registered charities whose needs have increased or been neglected, and whose mandates have a positive community impact.

Canada's charity and non-profit sector is facing severe financial difficulties as both the demand for their services continue to rise and a lack of donations persists as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are seeing our communities start to reopen cautiously, the COVID-19 pandemic continues and charitable organizations need immediate assistance," said David Bradfield, Vice-President, Marketing and Communication at Economical Insurance. "With the growing call across the country to provide more support to Canada's charity and non-profit sector, I'm proud to see the way our employees and brokers have banded together to advocate for causes they care about. This year's uniquely positioned campaign proves an overwhelming support for Canadian youth, crisis services, healthcare, and causes furthering anti-racism."

The 2020 Economical Insurance Choose Your Charity program received more than 2,400 votes. In specific locations, Economical has varied the donation amount made to each charity to accurately reflect the majority of employee and broker partner votes. This year's recipients are:

Economical has a long history of giving back locally and remains committed to helping organizations that are aligned with its three community giving pillars — Safety & Security, Health & Wellness, Youth & Education.

"By aligning corporate values with what our employees and broker partners care about, Economical aims to positively impact community needs across Canada," said Bradfield. "During this difficult time, it's empowering to see Choose Your Charity reinforce the geographic distribution of funds to meet the local needs of community members across Canada."

About Economical Insurance

Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.6 billion in annualized gross written premiums, based on the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and over $5.8 billion in assets as at March 31, 2020. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers.

