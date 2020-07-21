Economical Insurance donates $200,000 to Canadian charities amid COVID-19

Jul 21, 2020

The Choose Your Charity campaign empowers employees and brokers to nominate and select community organizations in need

WATERLOO, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Economical Insurance is granting donations to 20 community-based organizations in areas neighbouring Economical offices across the country, through an employee- and broker-driven Choose Your Charity campaign. This year, in the context of COVID-19 impacts and initiatives to curb anti-black racism, Economical is donating $200,000 to Canadian charities, its largest donation the program has seen to date.

Choose Your Charity, an annual campaign that empowers employees to nominate and vote on charities in their communities, is focused on supporting registered charities whose needs have increased or been neglected, and whose mandates have a positive community impact.

Canada's charity and non-profit sector is facing severe financial difficulties as both the demand for their services continue to rise and a lack of donations persists as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are seeing our communities start to reopen cautiously, the COVID-19 pandemic continues and charitable organizations need immediate assistance," said David Bradfield, Vice-President, Marketing and Communication at Economical Insurance. "With the growing call across the country to provide more support to Canada's charity and non-profit sector, I'm proud to see the way our employees and brokers have banded together to advocate for causes they care about. This year's uniquely positioned campaign proves an overwhelming support for Canadian youth, crisis services, healthcare, and causes furthering anti-racism."

The 2020 Economical Insurance Choose Your Charity program received more than 2,400 votes. In specific locations, Economical has varied the donation amount made to each charity to accurately reflect the majority of employee and broker partner votes. This year's recipients are:

LOCATION

CHARITY

AMOUNT



Calgary

Alberta Council of Women's
Shelters, works to end domestic
violence in homes and communities in
Calgary.

 

$15,000



Edmonton

Sport Central, makes resources
available to assist needy children in
sport across Edmonton, central and
northern Alberta.

 

$15,000



Halifax

Nova Scotia SPCA provides
community focused support for animals
in the Halifax community.   

$7,500




Adsum supports, supports marginalized
women and their families who
experience poverty and homelessness
in Halifax.

 

$7,500



Kitchener

The Humane Society of Kitchener
Waterloo and Stratford Perth,
provides community focused support for
animals in the Kitchener Waterloo community.

$7,500




Women's Crisis Services of
Waterloo Region, supports women and
children who are experiencing domestic
violence in Kitchener Waterloo.

 

$7,500



London

Childcan, raises awareness and funds
to for families facing childhood cancer in
London.

$7,500




Ronald McDonald House
Southwestern Ontario, provides
welcoming home environments that give
families emotional and physical comfort
and support in London.

 

$7,500



Mississauga

The Village of Hope works to positively
impact the lives of community members
in the Greater Toronto Area.

$7,500




McMaster Children's Hospital
Foundation, provides vital funding to
enable the best possible patient care in
the Greater Toronto Area. 

 

$7,500



Montreal

Société canadienne du cancer –
Montréal, works to eradicate cancer
and enhance the quality of life of those
who have the disease in Montreal.

 

$15,000



Ottawa

Children's Hospital of Eastern
Ontario (CHEO), a global leader in
pediatric health care and research.

 

$15,000



Toronto

SickKids Foundation, aims to advance
and improve the lives of children and
their families in Canada.

$7,500




Black Youth Helpline, through a focus
on education, health and community
development, helps to prevent social
and psychological difficulties within
Toronto communities.

$6,250




Black Legal Action Centre, delivers
legal aid services to low- and no-income
Black Ontarians.

 

$6,250



Waterloo

Nutrition for Learning, works to ensure
that the children and youth living in the
Waterloo community can go to school
well nourished.

 

$15,000



Winnipeg

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation
raises funds to improve the lives of
children who access services through
the Rehabilitation Centre for Children
and SSCY Centre.

 

$15,000



Woodstock

Sakura House, a palliative care facility
that provides 24-hour end-of-life care
from trusted healthcare professionals. 

 

$15,000



Vancouver

City Dream Centre, supports the
underprivileged and vulnerable who live
in Greater Vancouver, British
Columbia.  

$7,500




BC Children's Hospital Foundation
the only hospital in the province devoted
exclusively to the care of children.

 

$7,500

Economical has a long history of giving back locally and remains committed to helping organizations that are aligned with its three community giving pillars — Safety & Security, Health & Wellness, Youth & Education.

"By aligning corporate values with what our employees and broker partners care about, Economical aims to positively impact community needs across Canada," said Bradfield. "During this difficult time, it's empowering to see Choose Your Charity reinforce the geographic distribution of funds to meet the local needs of community members across Canada."

About Economical Insurance

Economical Mutual Insurance Company ("Economical" or "Economical Insurance", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.6 billion in annualized gross written premiums, based on the quarter ending March 31, 2020, and over $5.8 billion in assets as at March 31, 2020. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers.

