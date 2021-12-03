Economic mission to Toronto - Tourism Minister travels to Toronto to invite Ontarians to discover the Québec winter

QUÉBEC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx travelled to Toronto on December 2 and 3 at the head of a delegation made up of some 20 representatives of tourism industry partners. The main objectives of the mission were to promote the Québec tourism destination to Ontarians and prompt them to visit the Québec regions this winter. Bear in mind that Ontario is the main market outside Québec for Québec tourism, with 4.3 million visitors a year.

The departmental mission made it possible for the delegation members to meet with a number of tourism stakeholders, including many tour operators and influencers, as well as media representatives.

For the mission, the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec held a day of activities for them so that Ontarians could discover or rediscover Québec's exceptional and unique tourism offerings: Its winter activities, such as snowmobiling and tobogganing, its festivals and its events, which continue to be developed; and the wide array of attractions and accommodations, including the new Club Med Québec-Charlevoix.

Note that the travel by the mission's participants was certified carbon-neutral.

"This mission to Toronto provided us with the opportunity to reconnect with our loyal visitors from Ontario and prompt them to return to Québec this winter. It is always a pleasure to speak with our neighbours in Ontario, our destination's primary market outside Québec, as well as all Canadians, and present to them the many attractions and activities available here, in Québec. I am proud of this second mission, in as many weeks, which confirms our leadership and our firm intention to pursue our efforts to vigorously restart tourism in all Québec's regions. For the Québec tourism industry, we will continue to be there to assist you until growth returns."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière and the Bas-Saint-Laurent regions

"We are delighted to have contributed to this event with our business contacts and the media in Toronto. By uniting under the Bonjour Québec trademark, the present group of partners is forging the reputation and strength of the destination, which is essential in a highly competitive environment of recovery. Québec's position as a destination developing sustainable and responsible tourism is an undeniable advantage for the future. The team is returning from Toronto excited by the receptiveness and enthusiasm of Ontarians to discover or rediscover the safe and sustainable distinctive experiences offered in all Québec's regions."

Martin Soucy, CEO of the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

In addition to the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, 20 or so representatives of tourism industry partners took part in the mission, namely Autocar excellence, the Carnaval de Québec, Croisières AML, Destination Québec cité, the Hôtel Château madelinot, Québec maritime, Québec authentique, Québec du Sud, Station Mont-Tremblant, Sépaq, Tourisme Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Tourisme autochtone Québec, Tourisme Charlevoix, Tourisme Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Tourisme Laurentides, Tourisme Laval, Tourisme Montréal, Tourisme Outaouais, Tourisme Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Viel marketing – bienvenue Québec.

The objectives of the mission were as follows:

Promote the Québec tourism destination with, for the commercial component, the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec, tourism associations and the industry's partners;



Prompt Ontarians to visit Québec this winter for a pleasant and safe stay;



Publicize the government's wish that its tourism be responsible and sustainable.

In 2019, Québec welcomed 4.3 million Ontario tourisms, generating spending of $1 .3 billion.

tourisms, generating spending of .3 billion. In Québec, tourism is the third export product, after aircraft and aluminum, and is a leading sector, the revenue of which increased by 4.5% in 2019. It alone generates more than 9% of Québec jobs.

Ontario is Québec's largest market and its largest source of visitors and tourism revenue. It accounts for almost 12% of tourist spending from all sources. In addition, it is a market without a border effect.

is Québec's largest market and its largest source of visitors and tourism revenue. It accounts for almost 12% of tourist spending from all sources. In addition, it is a market without a border effect. Ontario tourists are a loyal clientele in Québec. Their numbers have increased markedly over the last few years.

