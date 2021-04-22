Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections
Apr 22, 2021, 17:50 ET
TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 22, 2021:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
William J. Corcoran
|
4,972,556
|
99.60
|
20,184
|
0.40
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
4,896,285
|
98.07
|
96,455
|
1.93
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
4,896,285
|
98.07
|
96,455
|
1.93
|
Jonathan Simmons
|
4,972,556
|
99.60
|
20,184
|
0.40
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
4,989,266
|
99.93
|
3,474
|
0.07
|
Kevin Warn-Schindel
|
4,972,556
|
99.60
|
20,184
|
0.40
|
Stuart Waugh
|
4,989,266
|
99.93
|
3,474
|
0.07
SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
Share this article