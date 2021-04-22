Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 22, 2021:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes

Withheld % of Votes Cast William J. Corcoran 4,972,556 99.60 20,184 0.40 Duncan N.R. Jackman 4,896,285 98.07 96,455 1.93 M. Victoria D. Jackman 4,896,285 98.07 96,455 1.93 Jonathan Simmons 4,972,556 99.60 20,184 0.40 Mark M. Taylor 4,989,266 99.93 3,474 0.07 Kevin Warn-Schindel 4,972,556 99.60 20,184 0.40 Stuart Waugh 4,989,266 99.93 3,474 0.07

