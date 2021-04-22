Economic Investment Trust Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

Apr 22, 2021, 17:50 ET

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 22, 2021:

 

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes
Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

William J. Corcoran

4,972,556

99.60

20,184

0.40

Duncan N.R. Jackman

4,896,285

98.07

96,455

1.93

M. Victoria D. Jackman

4,896,285

98.07

96,455

1.93

Jonathan Simmons

4,972,556

99.60

20,184

0.40

Mark M. Taylor

4,989,266

99.93

3,474

0.07

Kevin Warn-Schindel

4,972,556

99.60

20,184

0.40

Stuart Waugh

4,989,266

99.93

3,474

0.07

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

