ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) (the "Company") today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per Common Share payable December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The Company's dividend policy is to distribute annual net investment income in the form of dividends.

