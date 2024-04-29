ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
Apr 29, 2024, 19:00 ET
TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2024:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Against
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
4,825,204
|
99.15
|
41,548
|
0.85
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
4,856,275
|
99.78
|
10,477
|
0.22
|
Jonathan Simmons
|
4,855,775
|
99.77
|
10,977
|
0.23
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
4,866,385
|
99.99
|
367
|
0.01
|
Kevin Warn-Schindel
|
4,855,775
|
99.77
|
10,977
|
0.23
|
Stuart Waugh
|
4,866,385
|
99.99
|
367
|
0.01
SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
