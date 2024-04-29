ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2024:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Duncan N.R. Jackman 4,825,204 99.15 41,548 0.85 M. Victoria D. Jackman 4,856,275 99.78 10,477 0.22 Jonathan Simmons 4,855,775 99.77 10,977 0.23 Mark M. Taylor 4,866,385 99.99 367 0.01 Kevin Warn-Schindel 4,855,775 99.77 10,977 0.23 Stuart Waugh 4,866,385 99.99 367 0.01

www.evt.ca

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592