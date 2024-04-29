ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

News provided by

Economic Investment Trust Limited

Apr 29, 2024, 19:00 ET

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSX: EVT) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2024:

 

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Against

% of

Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

4,825,204

99.15

41,548

0.85

M. Victoria D. Jackman

4,856,275

99.78

10,477

0.22

Jonathan Simmons

4,855,775

99.77

10,977

0.23

Mark M. Taylor

4,866,385

99.99

367

0.01

Kevin Warn-Schindel

4,855,775

99.77

10,977

0.23

Stuart Waugh

4,866,385

99.99

367

0.01

www.evt.ca 

SOURCE Economic Investment Trust Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited