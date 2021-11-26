OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in key sectors of the Canadian and Quebec economies is an important part of our post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

While the Grand Economic Circle of Indigenous People and Quebec is taking place in Montreal, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced the renewal of two key Strategic Partnership Initiatives (SPIs) that contribute to the economic self-sufficiency of Indigenous communities in Quebec, specifically the True North Treasure Initiative, with a contribution of $4.5 million, and the Forest Full Value Initiatives, with a contribution of $4.5 million.

Mining is an important part of Quebec's economic growth. The True North Treasure Initiative aims to support Indigenous participation in this key economic sector by facilitating partnerships between Indigenous communities and the private and public sectors. Renewing this initiative will help Indigenous communities build on the momentum of recent years to continue to train qualified workers, create jobs in the mining sector and develop business opportunities.

The Forest Full Value Initiative aims to help Indigenous communities take advantage of a growing number of opportunities in forest bioeconomy in Quebec thanks to targeted investments that will allow them to leverage forest resources in a sustainable manner. The renewal of this initiative will help First Nations communities establish important partnerships, create jobs and improve their economic activities related to the food and energy sectors while honouring their cultures and traditions.

Quotes

"Renewing the True North Treasure and Forest Full Value initiatives will support continued Indigenous economic growth in Quebec, specifically in the mining and forestry sectors. I am excited to see the projects that will be launched and the partnerships that will be built as a result of these initiatives in the next few years, as well as the benefits that this will bring for Indigenous Peoples in Quebec."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Indigenous Peoples and communities play a critical role in Canada's sustainable forest and mining sectors. The renewal of the Strategic Partnerships Initiative will provide Indigenous workers and businesses with new opportunities to grow their operations and bring ongoing benefits to their communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested $36 million in SPIs to support economic development opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country.





invested in SPIs to support economic development opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across the country. The True North Treasure Initiative will begin its fourth phase of implementation with investments extending from 2022 to 2025.





The Forest Full Value Initiative will enter the second phase of implementation with investments extending from 2022 to 2025.

Related products

Associated links

