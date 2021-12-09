MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Activity in the construction industry will reach a record level in 2021. A total of 194.5 million hours worked is expected this year, a 20% increase over last year. In 2022, the industry will still be in strong demand, and hours worked will reach 197.5 million. The construction industry has never before achieved such high levels.

These data are detailed in Perspectives 2022, a document published by the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ).

Economic activity by sector

After 2021, when it saw its best year since hours by sector have been compiled by the CCQ, the civil engineering and roadwork sector will keep up a high level of activity. It will reach 38.5 million hours worked in 2022, a 5% increase over the previous year.

Despite the impacts of the pandemic in 2021, the industrial sector will see an increase of 20% over 2020. Activity will continue to rise next year with the start-up of major projects, enabling the sector to raise its activity level by 9% to reach 12.0 million hours worked in 2022.

In 2021, the institutional and commercial sector will return to its upward trend of recent years. In addition to breaking a record with regard to work volume, the sector will surpass the threshold of 100 million hours worked for the first time. In 2022, 109.0 million hours are forecast, a 5% increase over 2021.

Finally, the residential sector will end 2021 with 42.0 million hours worked, which is a new record and an impressive increase of 27% over the previous year. In 2022, the level of activity will subside somewhat but remain historically high.

In 2021, the industry will have had more than 180,000 employees working on construction sites, and 20,000 new workers will have joined the construction industry – a record level.

About the Commission de la construction du Québec

The Commission de la construction du Québec, created in 1987, is responsible for application of the Act Respecting Labour Relations, Vocational Training and Workforce Management in the Construction Industry (Act R-20), which governs the industry. It offers numerous services to the clienteles that it serves, including all aspects of vocational training, management of the workforce, and application of the construction industry's collective agreements.

