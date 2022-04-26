Ecometrix Incorporated is pleased to announce a significant addition to their growing team

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ -

Effective today, we welcome three individuals who bring with them a depth of experience and a passion for assisting clients resolve their environmental challenges:

Skya Fawcett (Ph.D) is a senior Geochemist, knowledgeable and experienced leading multidisciplinary teams to address environmental challenges in the mining, contaminated sites, and oil and gas sectors.

(Ph.D) is a senior Geochemist, knowledgeable and experienced leading multidisciplinary teams to address environmental challenges in the mining, contaminated sites, and oil and gas sectors. Matthew Neuner (M.Sc., Hydrogeology) is a senior Hydrogeochemist specializing in reactive contaminant transport modeling to support environmental assessment and remediation in the mining, contaminated sites, and oil and gas sectors.

(M.Sc., Hydrogeology) is a senior Hydrogeochemist specializing in reactive contaminant transport modeling to support environmental assessment and remediation in the mining, contaminated sites, and oil and gas sectors. David Dockman (M.Sc., Igneous Geochemistry) is a geologist dedicated to understanding the complexities of surface and subsurface geology through multi-technique geochemical studies, field data acquisition, and geospatial data analysis.

"Being a dedicated problem solver with a focus on technical excellence, I'm thrilled to be a part of the Ecometrix team as I know our values are aligned. I'm excited to help solve complex geoscience projects together and I look forward to the fun, growth, and learning that will accompany this teamwork," Dockman said.

Fawcett added, "One of the things I like about the company's smaller size is it's more like a family. You're not just going in to do a job and that's it. People tend to go the extra mile when you form those relationships."

"I am very excited to be joining Ecometrix. They came highly recommended by several trusted colleagues, and when we met the team I was impressed with the forward momentum at Ecometrix, commitment to innovation, and focus on providing high-quality solutions. The future is looking bright at Ecometrix," Neuner said.

All three will be located in Calgary, where they will integrate into the Ecometrix team to serve clients and projects across Canada and internationally.

Sarah Barabash, Director of Mining Services, commented on the hiring: "We're very excited about having Skya, Matthew and David join our team. We have a very collaborative work style at Ecometrix, taking every opportunity to continually learn from each other. I'm looking forward to combining our experience in mining with theirs in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors to better serve our clients."

Bruce Rodgers, CEO of Ecometrix said, "Skya, Matthew and David are a wonderful addition to our Ecometrix family." Bruce further added, "We continue to look for dedicated professionals with both technical and leadership skills who are looking to advance their careers in a collaborative team environment."

About Ecometrix

Ecometrix is an employee-owned science and engineering based environmental services company, focused on innovation, quality and technical challenges. For more information, visit ecometrix.ca.

SOURCE Ecometrix Incorporated

For further information: Bruce Rodgers, CEO Ecometrix, [email protected]