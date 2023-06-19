eCom Logistics named the Official Fulfillment Partner of Toronto Nationals Cricket Team in GT20

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - eCom Logistics , a prominent warehousing and fulfillment provider in Canada and US, has joined forces with the Toronto Nationals Cricket Team in the Global T20 league as the official fulfillment partner. This collaboration with Team Toronto signifies eCom Logistics' debut in the realm of cricket partnerships on a global scale.

Luqman Ahmed , CEO of eCom Logistics, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Team Toronto Nationals, especially considering the unique fulfillment challenges associated with a large-scale sporting event of this magnitude. With our experience in Canadian and global logistics, we are fully committed to supporting the team for the major cricket league in North America as their logistics partner."

Within this partnership, eCom Logistics will leverage its extensive experience in the warehousing and fulfillment management, encompassing activities such as kitting, bundling, and shipping kits and jerseys. The third edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament is set to take place from 20th July to 6th August, 2023 at Brampton Sports Park, Ontario, featuring 6 teams engaging in 25 matches over an 18-day period, contending to become the ultimate champions of the Great White North.

Earlier last year, eCom Logistics also announced its official fulfillment partnership with JD sports . The company also has already established partnerships with renowned brands like Zara , providing customized delivery solutions in Canada. They have also recently expanded their warehousing and fulfillment operations to Montreal, Quebec.

Manzoor Chaudhary, CEO of Toronto Nationals cricket team, expressed delight about the collaboration, saying, "We are pleased to partner with eCom Logistics. As a leader in logistics, the company brings invaluable experience and expertise to support our logistics requirements as we prepare to host the tournament in Ontario, Canada."

About eCom Logistics - eCom Logistics is a leading Canadian 3PL providing end to end logistics solutions to North American businesses since 2017. Headquartered at North york, Ontario, equipped with more than 250,000 sq feet of warehousing space and the latest fulfillment technology, eCom Logistics has proved to be a trusted partner for thousands of businesses for all their warehousing and fulfillment needs. They also offer complimentary logistics services such as inventory management, same day delivery, next day delivery, Canada, US and international shipping options, returns management, freight services and much more.

SOURCE eCom logistics

For further information: Aseem Saini, 647-804-6526, [email protected]