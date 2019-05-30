Ecolomondo announces that it has released its interim financial results for the first quarter of 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Ecolomondo Corporation (TSXV: ECM) (the "Company" or "Ecolomondo") releases its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes hereto and its related management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for the interim period ended March 31, 2019 (the "Interim Financial Statements").

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company continued to market its Thermal Decomposition ("TDP") technology and to promote its TDP turnkey facilities. It continued its work to partially commercialize its Contrecoeur facility and made considerable progress on its Hawkesbury turnkey project.

The Company was able to conclude successfully its project financing with EDC, to build the Hawkesbury TDP turnkey facility. Management now expects to break ground in June 2019 and believes that construction and commissioning can be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

About Ecolomondo Corporation

The Company is a clean tech company that is marketing its proprietary Thermal Decomposition Platform ("TDP"), that recovers resources from end-of-life tires, namely recovered carbon black, oil, gas and steel.

The Company expects that its main revenue drivers are the sale of TDP turnkey facilities based on its thermal decomposition technology and to collect royalties from their operation, including revenues from the operations of wholly-owned and joint venture turnkey facilities. TDP turnkey facilities generate their revenues by selling the recovered resources (end-products) that they produce, namely the recovered carbon black, oil, gas and steel.

Ecolomondo recovers a high percentage of carbon black (the end-product with the highest commercial value) and produces high quality end-products from tire waste and the process is energy self-sufficient.

Ecolomondo's TDP technology began development over 25 years ago. Today, it is a waste-to-resources company and will benefit from the proliferation of the circular economy.

Waste-to-resources technologies such as Ecolomondo's are expected to play a pivotal role in the circular economy. It is expected that a dynamic circular economy will encourage recycling, new opportunities and ready markets to recycled resources. Ecolomondo is well positioned to take advantage of this new global reality of recycling.

For further information: Elio Sorella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ecolomondo, Tel: (450) 587-5999, esorella@ecolomondocorp.com, www.ecolomondo.com

