EcoGrid to take part in upcoming IESO EE Auction Pilot

The industrial lighting company removed record breaking number of kilowatts off the grid in 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - EcoGrid Technologies is contributing to a brighter tomorrow, reporting performance in 2020 unlike any other company in the LED lighting efficiency space for the IESO SaveOnEnergy Program.

With Smart LED project savings from 80-95 per cent, 2.2 mW of peak power relief on the Grid from Smart LED conversions, and over 8GWh of consumption reducing over 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions, EcoGrid is not only providing clients with long-term cost savings, but also reducing the overall impact on the environment.

With projects paying substantial dividends, the company has decided to participate in the upcoming IESO EE Auction Pilot.

"We plan to submit a bid to remove at least 3.5 megawatts of peak power of the grid in Ontario, a feat not too shabby for the smart LED space," says George Filtsos, President of EcoGrid Technologies Inc. "IESO will hold us accountable if we cannot clear that amount, truly showing how much skin we have in the game and the confidence we have to make it happen."

Since its start up in 2017, EcoGrid Technologies has been dedicated to putting its unique twist on turnkey, energy efficiency projects in the industrial lighting and automation industry, future proofing everything it does by establishing a digital ceiling in the industrial and commercial built space. Before the company began operations, it was uncommon to see lighting companies partaking in the capacity-based energy markets.

"No other company in the LED lighting efficiency space has come close to our return on investment, thanks to our cutting-edge technologies in advanced wireless controls delivering customizable lighting requirements," comments Filtsos. "Our intelligent controls will enable us to partake in energy capacity markets with an immense amount of potential savings for Class A Hydro customers."

With IESO reducing lighting incentives and removing the custom program entirely from the SaveOnEnergy Program, EcoGrid felt this direction was the best option for its customers to achieve the highest incentives possible. This is a big win for Class A customers, as they receive a lower net cost and have the ability to monetize their controls in the capacity markets for years to come, truly receiving the biggest bang for their buck.

For more information, please visit ecogridtech.com.

About EcoGrid Technologies Inc.

EcoGrid Technologies serve industrial and large commercial end-user clients across North America with cutting-edge energy saving solutions using Smart LEDs combined with advanced, fixture-embedded wireless controls. EcoGrid Technologies provides complete turn-key efficiency solutions for digitizing facilities, future proofing investments, reducing carbon footprint, and improving employee satisfaction and productivity.

SOURCE EcoGrid Technologies Inc.

For further information: Stephen Murdoch, Vice President, PR, M- 289-241-3997, E- [email protected], enterprisecanada.com

Related Links

https://www.ecogridtech.com

