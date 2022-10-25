ECOGENE-21: Drones to promote access to clinical research

SAGUENAY, QC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ECOGENE-21, a non-profit clinical and academic research organisation dedicated to providing access to innovation for unmet health needs, including rare or severe diseases, successfully completed the first flight demonstrations of the drone delivery process for clinical trials at the Centre of Excellence on Drones (CED) in Alma on September 28.

These trials, carried out in collaboration with ARA Robotique, the CED and Innovitech, are part of the project: "Paradigm Shift in the Conduct of Clinical Trials", financed by the Fonds d'Accélération des Collaborations en Santé (FACS) of the Government of Quebec, Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI), and managed by the Biopharmaceutical Research Consortium (CQDM).

Within the framework of this project, ECOGENE-21 is collaborating with the Montreal Clinical Trials Coordination Centre (MHICC) of the Montreal Heart Institute (ICM) to develop the tools and processes necessary to conduct virtual or decentralized clinical trials. One of the objectives is to make it easier for patients living far from major centres to participate in clinical trials of new treatments.

"The delivery of drugs, biological samples (saliva, blood, etc.) and adapted meals by drones represent an innovative solution for conducting clinical studies that benefit patients living in remote areas or who have mobility problems. This project represents the first step in a new era of clinical studies that will promote access to innovative precision treatments, particularly for people with rare or severe diseases for whom therapeutic avenues are limited," says Dr. Daniel Gaudet, Professor of Medicine at the University of Montreal, and founder of ECOGENE-21.

"These first flights were carried out with the participation of Simon Gagnon, a pharmacist and owner affiliated with Proxim. Several other collaborators and partners will join ECOGENE-21 in the development of this very promising project for patients with rare diseases," says Diane Brisson, Director of Operations at ECOGENE-21.

There is still a lot of work to be done, both in terms of technology and regulation, before drones can be routinely used in virtual or decentralised clinical trials. With this trial, the partners hope to contribute to accelerating the development of the Quebec drone industry through cross-collaboration between the health and aerospace ecosystems.

About ECOGENE-21

ECOGENE-21 is a non-profit clinical research organization (NPO) dedicated to access to innovation for unmet health needs, coordinated from the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (SLSJ).

ECOGENE-21 has solid experience and internationally recognized expertise in the design, execution, supervision, and monitoring of clinical trials and in the valorization of innovations that promote access to innovative precision treatments, particularly for patients with rare or severe diseases.

About ARA Robotics

ARA Robotics is a Montreal-based manufacturer and integrator of high-tech automated drones for the commercial, civil and defence sectors. Thanks to our expertise in the field of Autonomous Robotic Aviation (ARA), we offer turnkey solutions for aerial robotics that increase the level of automation of our clients' daily tasks and activities.

About CED Alma

The CED is a research and innovation centre that works to develop the drone industry in Quebec. The CED is 120,000 square kilometres of airspace where more than 300 R&D operations, have been conducted to date. Since 2018, the CED has been hosting the Civil and Commercial UAV Niche of Excellence, which is responsible for funding multiple development projects in the province. The CED is unique infrastructure, expertise, and services to support the development of tomorrow's advanced air mobility.

About Innovitech

INNOVITECH provides innovation consulting services to support change in companies, institutions, entrepreneurs, and innovative ecosystems. Since 1990, Innovitech has developed leading-edge expertise in existing and emerging technology sectors - aerospace and green aviation, health technologies, artificial intelligence, urban development, and smart cities, and more - to equip its clients to achieve their transformation strategies.

