EcoEnergy Insights Wins a 2020 IoT Global Award for Program that Digitally Transforms Restaurant Operations

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- EcoEnergy Insights is thrilled to announce that it has won a 2020 IoT Global Award for its Connected Restaurant Program in the Retail, Marketing and Hospitality category. The award, which recognizes excellence in IoT innovation, honored the Connected Restaurant Program for its IoT-driven analytics that enable restaurant operators to collect information from all connected devices – HVAC systems, refrigerators, cooking equipment, lighting and more – so that they can better manage their facilities through predictive insights. The program also allows restaurant operators to easily monitor air quality, temperature and humidity - all critical components of Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program to help create healthier and safer indoor environments. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"The Connected Restaurant Program from EcoEnergy Insights is an IoT service that not only helps restaurants operate more efficiently, but also prepares them to assist in safely welcoming back diners with more insights around indoor air quality," said Mansoor Ahmad, Managing Director, EcoEnergy Insights. "The IoT Global Award further validates our commitment to make buildings healthier, more comfortable and more efficient and is a great recognition of the innovation and value delivered by our Connected Restaurant Program."

The program enables restaurant operators to use insights from deep analytics to more efficiently manage their critical equipment and save money on utility costs. Further, the program is scalable and can be applied to a few tens to thousands of restaurants. The program is driven by EcoEnergy Insights' CORTIX™ IoT platform and remote support is provided by BluEdge Command Centers, which provide 24/7 remote commissioning, monitoring and diagnostics by skilled analysts, data scientists and domain experts.

This most recent award adds to EcoEnergy Insights' collection of awards in the retail and hospitality sector, where it currently manages more than 30,000 sites using digital technologies such as AI and IoT, along with BluEdge Command Centers.

About EcoEnergy Insights

EcoEnergy Insights is a leading provider of AI and IoT-enabled solutions to digitally transform building and equipment operations. Their CORTIX™ platform collects data from multiple sources, analyzes it, acts on defined deviations autonomously and offers predictive actionable insights. The platform, combined with expert human analytics, has been delivering award-winning outcomes in comfort, maintenance and energy efficiency across multiple industries such as retail, hospitality and banking. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, please visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com or write to [email protected].

