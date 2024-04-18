MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The year 2023 was marked by many accomplishments for Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), which provided its members with a highly satisfactory report, both in terms of the activities completed for the modernized curbside recycling system and the relationships established with stakeholders.

During the Annual General Meeting held virtually this morning, the Board Chair, Denis Brisebois, and the CEO, Maryse Vermette, presented and commented on the highlights of the last fiscal year. Daniel Denis, Non-Member Director and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, presented the Statement of Operations.

The annual activity report published today shows that, over the past few months, the ÉEQ producer responsibility organization (PRO) has laid solid foundations for the modernized curbside recycling system.

Highlights

Some 2,500 producers have signed a membership contract and have thus become members of ÉEQ.

$214.7 million was paid by ÉEQ members in the 2023 Schedule of Contributions under the compensation plan for municipalities.

was paid by ÉEQ members in the 2023 Schedule of Contributions under the compensation plan for municipalities. Since the creation of ÉEQ in 2005, a total of more than $2.2 billion has been paid in compensation to municipalities for the financing of curbside recycling services.

ÉEQ's CEO and her team toured the province to listen to municipal organizations. They met with more than 150 elected officials or municipal managers in 7 regions of Quebec, not to mention the meetings of ÉEQ representatives with the municipal unions – UMQ and FQM – in which more than 1,000 people from the municipal sector took part.

, not to mention the meetings of ÉEQ representatives with the municipal unions – UMQ and FQM – in which more than 1,000 people from the municipal sector took part. In the spirit of modernizing curbside recycling, municipal organizations have joined forces to help optimize the system. On April 10, 2024 , at least 115 partnership agreements were signed or were about to be signed with as many municipal organizations representing 87% of the population living in 1,137 municipalities in Quebec for front-line services.

In the spirit of modernizing curbside recycling, municipal organizations have joined forces to help optimize the system. On April 10, 2024, at least 115 partnership agreements were signed or were about to be signed with as many municipal organizations representing 87% of the population living in 1,137 municipalities in Quebec for front-line services.

ÉEQ worked on the ideation and creation of its new brand name, Bin Impact, launched in January 2024. This launch coincided with a major province-wide public awareness campaign on the curbside recycling of recyclable materials to encourage Quebecers to sort properly at the source on a daily basis.

, launched in . This launch coincided with a major province-wide public awareness campaign on the curbside recycling of recyclable materials to encourage Quebecers to sort properly at the source on a daily basis. Two (2) new directors representing ÉEQ members were elected by acclamation to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting: Dominique Bohec , Dumas Bakery and Pastry, Aliments 2000 and Les Pâte de l'Île Christopher Phare , 3M Canada .

Five (5) directors were re-elected to the Board of Directors, three (3) of whom represent ÉEQ members: Sylvain Mayrand , A. Lassonde Inc. Thierry Lopez , Best Buy Canada Ltd. Audrey Rzasa , Nespresso Pierre Renaud , non-member director Daniel Denis , non-member director

Finally, in recent weeks, an organizational transformation took place to complete ÉEQ's preparation to oversee, manage and finance all curbside recycling services in Quebec . The exercise was planned in accordance with the organization's mission and values, with the support of the Board of Directors and the guidance of experts.

Quotes

"We are completing the work to bring the modernization of curbside recycling into force in January 2025 with the signing of contracts for sorting and material sales. The vast process undertaken to conclude partnership agreements with municipal organizations for front-line services required significant work. It resulted in a small revolution because in Quebec we now have groups of municipal organizations which are signing agreements."

— Maryse Vermette, President and Chief Executive Officer

"In 2023, the Éco Entreprises Québec team was very present in the field and achieved its objectives, while ensuring sound governance for the coming years. The transition to EPR curbside recycling will require an additional financial effort for our members, but we are confident that this investment will provide tangible results for system optimization."

— Denis Brisebois, Board Chair

About Éco Entreprises Québec

Since 2005, Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ), a private non-profit organization , has represented producers of containers, packaging and printed paper regarding their financial responsibilities for curbside recycling. Designated as Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in 2022, ÉEQ manages the curbside recycling system in Quebec from a sustainable development perspective.

As a leader in extended producer responsibility (EPR), ÉEQ develops, manages and provides circular economy solutions to its member producers so they can reduce their environmental footprint. ÉEQ places ecodesign, recyclability and traceability at the core of all actions with its partners. ÉEQ will continue its role as the organization managing producers' financial responsibilities in the compensation plan throughout the transition period to EPR.

For more information .

SOURCE Eco Entreprises Quebec

For further information: Marie-Claude Rivet, Manager, Strategy and Public Affairs, Éco Entreprises Québec, 514-987-1491, ext. 237, [email protected]