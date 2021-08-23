Eco Canadian Organic Initiates Innovative Research to Help First Nation Communities Alleviate Opiate Addiction

University of New Brunswick to Lead the 5-Year Project

REXTON, NB, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Eco Canadian Organics ("E.C.O"), University of New Brunswick ("UNB"), GITPO Spirit Lodge ("GITPO") and Natoaganeg First Nation ("Natoaganeg") are pleased to announce that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed and that will lead to a monumental change for First Nation People in Canada.

The creation of the Meaningful Wellness Partners will have a significant and positive impact on the Natoaganeg First Nation. By using medically prescribed cannabis provided by E.C.O. in a consistent dosage formula for First Nation people suffering through and managing substance, opioid addiction and/ or methadone dependence, a very real solution is on the horizon.

AFN Regional Chief Roger Augustine and GITPO Spirit Lodge visionary and builder said "We are so pleased that an essential joint effort is underway to enhance the wellness of the Natoaganeg First Nation People. This important initiative will help those who are addicted to opioids become well again through the use of therapeutic cannabinoids and spiritual wellness."

The synergistic cooperation, collective efforts, and goals of promoting wellness, helping the community, establishing a practice that can be used as a model for other First Nation communities will be accomplished in an academically structured setting for a secure research environment by including UNB's oversight and involvement.

At E.C.O., the mission is to collaborate with and provide First Nation communities with safe access to the highest quality, lab tested organic medical cannabis in a format that is consistently dosed.

"We are extremely pleased with progress of this important research endeavour offering a potentially life-changing solution that is positioned to resolve many of the current problems facing First Nations and the rest of the world pertaining to opioid addiction," said Denise Hannay, CEO of E.C.O. "By leveraging our innovative genetics and organic growing methodology, our strong delivery partners behind Quick Strip™, and strong scientific partnerships with institutions like UNB, we are well on our way to fulfilling our goal to develop a wellness solution for First Nation People starting with Natoaganeg. This is just one of the multiple therapeutic applications that our product offers which we plan to expand through other clinical programs like this."

Tom Mann, CEO of GITPO Consulting added "There has been a concerted effort to initiate a treatment program that addresses the unique needs and challenges of the First Nation People. The GITPO Spiritual Wellness centre and programs aim to restore mental, physical, and spiritual wellness of the people who seek help. This is an incredible collaboration of Indigenous leaders, health and education experts, industry and government with a common goal of establishing a wellness solution."

Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish provided "Chief Roger has been a pioneer in alcohol and drug education in our community and many other Indigenous communities for over forty years. Our community is proud to support Roger's continued wellness crusade."

About Eco Canadian Organics Inc.

E.C.O. is a New Brunswick locally-owned and operated Health Canada Standard Licensed Organic Medical Cannabis Cultivation Processing and Medical Sales Producer of the highest quality, lab- tested, organic medical cannabis products. E.C.O. sells quality, medical products in the provincial, national, and international markets through strategic partnerships. They are focused on supporting First Nation communities, by promoting wellness and harm reduction, and developing health and wellness services.

For further information: Media Contact: Tom Mann, CEO, GITPO Consultants Ltd, [email protected], (506) 261-0769