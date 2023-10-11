Eclipsys Expands into a Brand with Multi-National Reach Following Acquisition by DSP UK

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Eclipsys Solutions Inc. (Eclipsys), headquartered out of Ottawa, Ontario announced today that it has been acquired by DSP – a leading UK based data management and Cloud platform management partner focused on Oracle solutions. This expands the Eclipsys brand into the European market to become a multi-national provider of Oracle technology and services.

With over 200 employees and offices across the UK including London, England and Dublin, Ireland - DSP has established a reputation as a trusted partner for companies that want to invest in Oracle and multi-cloud technologies. The acquisition of Eclipsys only strengthens their breadth of resources and positions DSP to expand across North America.

Eclipsys has a long history of providing Oracle solutions and services to leading organizations across Canada, both in the Public Sector and Commercially. Eclipsys has established deep proven expertise across the Oracle suite of offerings to help customers drive material business value from their investment in Oracle solutions. This includes over 258 manufacturers certifications, with 212 (and counting) in the Oracle space alone. When matched with DSP's robust capabilities in managed IT services and expertise in Oracle technology, the combined organization will be able to further drive Oracle Cloud technology growth.

This acquisition follows recent record results for Oracle Corporation in which Wolfe Research predicts Oracle's Cloud business could double its market share by 2025 "on the backs of architectural advantages, partnerships" and generative AI.

"The plan with my partner and co-founder Jack Gulas was to take stock of where we were as a company at the 5 and 10-year mark. Now after 11 years together, building multiple successful companies it was an opportune time to look to outside investment to further scale and take advantage of the explosive growth in Oracle Cloud Solutions." says Michael Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of Eclipsys.

"We went through a rigorous process, supported externally by LaBarge Weinstein, our long-time legal advisors out of Ottawa and Toronto and Alantra Investment Advisors from New York. We received multiple offers, in the end, we decided DSP was best aligned to our strategy. They have a similar culture and a customer first mentality paired with deep Oracle expertise and most importantly a huge focus on growth. These last months getting to know DSP has only reaffirmed that we have made the right decision and we are excited for what the future holds together." Richardson will stay in his role as Eclipsys CEO.

Simon Goodenough, CEO of DSP UK commented publicly that "DSP has always had an acquisition strategy to expand into North America and the opportunity with Eclipsys presented itself as the perfect way to provide a beachhead to do so. From the moment I first met Michael and his senior team it was clear that there was a great cultural fit, both people and purpose – I am hugely excited to be bringing together two such well respected Oracle specialists. Hot on the heels of our investment from Lloyds Development Capital this merger gives us access to the on-shore resources required to expand our portfolio, as well as further fuel to help drive our Oracle 'Ground-to-Cloud' strategy. We will continue to look for other partners, as well as invest organically, and continue with our plans to have deep skills and coverage across North America to best serve our customers there. We are delighted to bring Eclipsys into the DSP family of companies."

About Eclipsys Solutions Inc. ( www.eclipsys.ca )

Located in Ottawa, Ontario and with offices across Canada, Eclipsys Solutions are THE Oracle Experts. They have been operating since 2009 (formerly Maplesoft Technology) as a Canadian consulting organization providing tailored mission critical services to help customers maximize the performance, availability, and security of their complex Oracle IT environments.

Eclipsys is the place where Oracle experts want to work. They are the first and only Oracle Cloud Service Provider headquartered in Canada, have been named among Canada's Top 100 Small & Medium Employers (SME) two years in a row (2022-2023), and are also Great Place to Work® certified.

About DSP ( www.dsp.co.uk )

DSP is an Enterprise Database Management specialist that delivers innovative support, managed services & consulting for Oracle, SQL Server and Multi-Cloud technology.

They pride themselves on employing world-class Oracle and Microsoft technologists, using best practice methodology and delivering services both on spec and on budget. Their client base includes start-ups, mid-market growth organisations and large enterprise; their forte is mission-critical database architectures.

