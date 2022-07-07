Eclipsys Becomes First Canadian Headquartered Oracle Cloud Partner

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Eclipsys Solutions Inc. (Eclipsys) has achieved another milestone following the announcement of being named one of Canada's Top SME Employers in 2022 by the Globe and Mail – they have now become the only Canadian headquartered company to be certified as an Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP).

Working with Oracle for over 10 years, Eclipsys is considered the very best when it comes to architecting, deploying, and providing managed services for Oracle Cloud – clearly demonstrated by this achievement which is based on an extensive auditing process that reviewed their success in delivering cloud migration and managed services including customer references, staffing models, and operating processes.

"We are so proud of the team for the completion of this designation as it allows Eclipsys to help our customers achieve the full value that the Cloud can provide. With it we can continue to provide top level service and security to our clients as well as offer flexibility and assurance when it comes to contracting terms." said Christine Kivi, VP of Services at Eclipsys.

Being an Oracle CSP allows Eclipsys the opportunity to make moving to the Cloud that much easier for Canadian organizations. When it comes to modernization, accessibility to Oracle resources, and providing significant ROI to their retail, financial and even public sector clients - Eclipsys is a one-stop shop for all Oracle Database and Cloud needs. Customers can now buy Oracle Cloud with white glove support included and on flexible terms – a game changer for the Canadian Cloud industry.

This certification recognizes Eclipsys a partner with the skills and demonstrated experience to build, deploy, run, and manage both Oracle and non-Oracle workloads in the Oracle Cloud.

The CSP Certification combined with the 2022 Canada's Top SME Employer Award has proven to be a huge asset when recruiting at Eclipsys, which they continue to do as others in the Canadian tech space look to layoffs.

"Our people are the heart of our success, and we're constantly adding technical certifications to ensure our team is fully equipped to support our clients and partners around the globe. " said Michael Richardson, CEO and Co-Founder of Eclipsys. "Being named a Canadian Oracle CSP is a huge win for us following the announcement of Canada's Top 100 SME Employer and we'd like to thank our employees for the hard work it's taken to achieve this."

