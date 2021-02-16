Eclipse Gold and Northern Vertex Complete Business Combination

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16th, 2021 /CNW/ - Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation ("Eclipse") (TSX.V:EGLD) (OTC:EGLPF) is pleased to announce that Eclipse and Northern Vertex Mining Corp. ("Northern Vertex") have completed the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which Northern Vertex has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Eclipse (the "Eclipse Shares"). It is expected that the Eclipse Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as of the close of trading on or about February 17, 2021. It is anticipated that Northern Vertex will shortly apply to cause Eclipse to cease being a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, the timing of the delisting of the Eclipse shares from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Northern Vertex's intention to apply to cause Eclipse to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws, are forward-looking statements. Although Northern Vertex and Eclipse believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since neither Northern Vertex nor Eclipse can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Northern Vertex and Eclipse include risks associated with the businesses of Northern Vertex and Eclipse and risks related to the timing and receipt of approvals in respect of applications for Eclipse to cease to be a reporting issuer. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Northern Vertex and Eclipse do not undertake any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

