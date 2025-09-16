Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Future Growth in the Canadian Specialty Insurance Space

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Echelon Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Jatinder Bassi as the company's next President, succeeding Robin Joshua upon his retirement. This upcoming leadership transition will support Echelon's ongoing evolution, as the Specialty insurer continues to deliver on its commitment to bringing innovative solutions to its Brokers and customers.

Jatinder Bassi holds a Masters degree in accounting, is a CPA, CA, and has a CRM designation. His career in insurance and financial services spans nearly two decades, during which he has been an active participant and advocate in the industry, serving recently as President of the Canadian Insurance Accountants Association.

"I am delighted to announce Jatinder's appointment as the incoming President of Echelon Insurance," said Matthew Turack, Group President and Chief Operating Officer of CAA Club Group. "With Jatinder's vision, dedication and leadership, I am confident that Echelon will continue to thrive as a trusted Canadian Specialty insurer."

Since 2019, Echelon has continued to strengthen its presence in the commercial insurance space, building internal expertise and strong Broker partnerships to meet the needs of underserved, Specialty market segments. Backed by a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), Echelon will further cement its position as a leading Specialty insurer under Jatinder's leadership.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Echelon Insurance in the coming year and to work alongside our talented team and longstanding partners," said Jatinder Bassi. "Together, we will continue to build on Echelon's strong foundation, working with our valued Broker partners to deliver Specialty insurance and risk management solutions to support the evolving needs of our customers."

Echelon appreciates the ongoing support and trust from the Broker community, its Specialty customers, and the industry as it embraces this transition in leadership and continues its evolution as a leading Specialty insurer in Canada.

About Echelon Insurance

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998 and became a member of the CAA Club Group (CCG) family in 2019. As a leading Specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with its Broker partners to provide commercial coverage solutions to complex commercial accounts. Policies are customized to protect the unique needs of business owners with coverage for Property and Casualty, Business Interruption, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact: Erica Nelson, Director, Communications and Content Marketing, (647) 519-3852, [email protected]