Echelon Foundation Virtually Closes the Market

Echelon is committed to giving back to the communities in which they live and operate. The Echelon Foundation was created in 2018 as a corporate philanthropic platform to embrace these social responsibilities. In 2021 Echelon will be inaugurating an annual Echelon Impact Day, on October 7, as a day of focused contribution to a worthy charitable cause. This year Echelon is partnering with Women's College Hospital (WCH) and the Human Anti-Trafficking Response Team (HART) to raise $100,000 to address the growing concern of sex trafficking - a nation-wide, under-researched, under-reported criminal activity that has serious lifelong consequences for its victims. For more information visit https://www.echelonpartners.com/ .