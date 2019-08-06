Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Election of Directors
Aug 06, 2019, 16:45 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EFH) today announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders on August 6, 2019. The six nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 2, 2019, were elected as directors. The detailed results of the vote held at its AGM are set out below.
|
NAME
|
VOTES IN
|
%
|
VOTES
|
%
|
James Falle
|
8,967,544
|
99.999%
|
100
|
0.001%
|
Serge Lavoie
|
8,855,622
|
98.751%
|
112,022
|
1.249%
|
Lee Matheson
|
8,967,544
|
99.999%
|
100
|
0.001%
|
Andrew Pastor
|
6,936,932
|
77.355%
|
2,030,712
|
22.645%
|
Brian Reeve
|
8,967,544
|
99.999%
|
100
|
0.001%
|
Murray Wallace
|
8,967,544
|
99.999%
|
100
|
0.001%
The resolution to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company was carried.
About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.
Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH. For more information, please visit efh.ca.
SOURCE Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.
For further information: Investor Relations, 905-602-2150, ir@efh.ca
Share this article