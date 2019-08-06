Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EFH) today announced the voting results for the election of its board of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders on August 6, 2019. The six nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 2, 2019, were elected as directors. The detailed results of the vote held at its AGM are set out below.

NAME VOTES IN

FAVOUR % VOTES

WITHHELD % James Falle 8,967,544 99.999% 100 0.001% Serge Lavoie 8,855,622 98.751% 112,022 1.249% Lee Matheson 8,967,544 99.999% 100 0.001% Andrew Pastor 6,936,932 77.355% 2,030,712 22.645% Brian Reeve 8,967,544 99.999% 100 0.001% Murray Wallace 8,967,544 99.999% 100 0.001%

The resolution to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company was carried.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH. For more information, please visit efh.ca.

