Echelon Financial Holding Inc. Update

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSX: EFH) is providing an update on the New Nordic Arbitration.

As disclosed previously, arbitration proceedings were commenced on September 18, 2018 in Denmark against EFH alleging misrepresentations by the Company at the time EFH sold Qudos Insurance to New Nordic Advisors Limited ("NNAL"). Although the Share Sale Agreement specifically provided that it was not assignable, NNAL purported to assign it to a third party, who commenced the arbitration. The arbitration panel in Denmark has now dismissed entirely the arbitration proceedings, with costs awarded to EFH, on the basis that the third party had no standing to bring them.

A statement of claim naming New Nordic Odin Denmark as plaintiff was filed on August 2, 2019 in the Danish Institute of arbitration. The Company continues to deny all allegations made against it by NNGL and states that there is no merit to NNGL's claim for €45.8 million in damages.

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH. For more information, please visit efh.ca.

