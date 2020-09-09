Echelon Capital Markets Names Simon Akit Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales & Trading

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Echelon Capital Markets, a member of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (Echelon) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Akit as Managing Director & Head of Institutional Sales & Trading, effective immediately.

Simon has over 18 years of experience in Canadian and US capital markets coupled with 5 years of resource industry experience. Most recently, Simon spent over 12 years with Canaccord Genuity as Managing Director where he held a variety of roles including Global Head of Energy Sales. His deep experience in institutional equities includes past roles at BMO Capital Markets (New York), Raymond James, and UBS. Currently he is a member of the Board of Directors of a public company and a private company.

Prior to his capital markets career, Simon spent 5 years as a petroleum engineer with EnCana Corp. (Ovintiv Inc). While at Encana, he held a variety of technical roles including Drilling and Completions engineer as well as the role of drilling foreman in Alberta, British Colombia, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland.

Simon holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from McGill University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. He is a Professional Engineer (APEGA) in Alberta.

"With his deep relationships with global institutional accounts and corporate issuers, Simon will play an instrumental role in the continued growth of Echelon Capital Markets. He is representative of the best-in-class talent that we have recruited over the past several months," said Karanjit Bhugra, Managing Director & Co-Head of Echelon Capital Markets.

"Echelon's growing capital markets platform is in a unique position to service its institutional relationships and corporate clients. I am excited to join a platform that champions sector expertise with true entrepreneurial spirit" said Simon.

"We are committed to growing our capital markets business, and ensuring we have the right team in place is a core component to that strategy. Simon is a welcome addition to the team and will further our capability of strengthening our relationships with both institutional and corporate clients." added Asad Said, Managing Director & Co-Head of Echelon Capital Markets added.

About Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is a Canadian independent wealth management and capital markets firm known for its client-centred approach and innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. The company has approximately 60 Advisor and Portfolio Manager Teams with more than $6 billion in assets under administration and management. Echelon offers a wide range of financial services for individuals, households, institutions and corporate clients from its offices in Toronto, Oakville, Ottawa, London, Montreal, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria. Echelon Wealth Partners is a member firm of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). For more information, please visit www.echelonpartners.com .

