Ecclesiastical Insurance 2023 Community Impact Grant Recipients Announced

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Ecclesiastical Insurance is excited to announce the recipients of our 2023 Community Impact Grants.

The Community Impact Grant program is made possible because of our organization's unique structure: We are proudly part of the Benefact Group, which is owned by Benefact Trust – the third largest charitable trust in the U.K. We believe that better business can better lives and, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees, all available profits go right back into funding our grant programs.

Our Community Impact Grants are awarded to registered charitable organizations across Canada, to help fund specific programs that make a positive and sustained impact on their communities. This year, special focus was given to charities addressing the following key areas:

Environmental conservation with a human-centric approach,

Food security, hunger, and poverty-related access and availability of food, and

Vulnerable youth and families.

We were thrilled to receive almost 400 grant applications, and selecting the successful recipients was extremely difficult because there were so many impactful programs represented. We are delighted to present the list of our 2023 Community Impact Grant recipients:

YWCA NWT, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Compost Education Centre, Victoria, British Columbia

Saanich Neighourhood Place, Victoria, British Columbia

Brown Bagging for Calgary's Street Kids, Calgary, Alberta

Street Kids, Momentum Counselling, Edmonton, Alberta

Regina Food for Learning, Regina, Saskatchewan

The WRENCH, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Agape Centre / Centre Agape, Cornwall, Ontario

Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach, Durham, Ontario

Essential Aid and Family Services of Ontario , Hamilton, Ontario

, Forests Ontario , Barrie, Ontario

, Green Thumbs Growing Kids, Toronto, Ontario

St. Matthew's House, Hamilton, Ontario

Thrive Youth Development Canada, Toronto, Ontario

Animation Scientifiques Prof. Dino., Longueuil, Quebec

Atlantic Coastal Action Program, Saint John, New Brunswick

The Flower Cart, New Minas, Nova Scotia

Boys and Girls Club of Summerside Inc., Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Choices for Youth Inc., St. John's, Newfoundland

"As a specialist insurance company our mission is to protect those who enrich the lives of others," said David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical Canada. "We are deeply committed to the core principles that fuel this mission––namely, to give back, support the diverse communities we serve, preserve our country's unique heritage and cultures, and contribute to the greater good. Our Community Impact Grant program continues to advance these foundational values."

For more information about Community Impact Grant and the 2023 recipients, click here.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities' unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers, 2024 for the 6th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

