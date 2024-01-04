Ecclesiastical Insurance 2023 Community Impact Grant Recipients Announced

04 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Ecclesiastical Insurance is excited to announce the recipients of our 2023 Community Impact Grants.
The Community Impact Grant program is made possible because of our organization's unique structure: We are proudly part of the Benefact Group, which is owned by Benefact Trust – the third largest charitable trust in the U.K. We believe that better business can better lives and, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees, all available profits go right back into funding our grant programs.
Our Community Impact Grants are awarded to registered charitable organizations across Canada, to help fund specific programs that make a positive and sustained impact on their communities. This year, special focus was given to charities addressing the following key areas:
- Environmental conservation with a human-centric approach,
- Food security, hunger, and poverty-related access and availability of food, and
- Vulnerable youth and families.
We were thrilled to receive almost 400 grant applications, and selecting the successful recipients was extremely difficult because there were so many impactful programs represented. We are delighted to present the list of our 2023 Community Impact Grant recipients:
- YWCA NWT, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
- Compost Education Centre, Victoria, British Columbia
- Saanich Neighourhood Place, Victoria, British Columbia
- Brown Bagging for Calgary's Street Kids, Calgary, Alberta
- Momentum Counselling, Edmonton, Alberta
- Regina Food for Learning, Regina, Saskatchewan
- The WRENCH, Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Agape Centre / Centre Agape, Cornwall, Ontario
- Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach, Durham, Ontario
- Essential Aid and Family Services of Ontario, Hamilton, Ontario
- Forests Ontario, Barrie, Ontario
- Green Thumbs Growing Kids, Toronto, Ontario
- St. Matthew's House, Hamilton, Ontario
- Thrive Youth Development Canada, Toronto, Ontario
- Animation Scientifiques Prof. Dino., Longueuil, Quebec
- Atlantic Coastal Action Program, Saint John, New Brunswick
- The Flower Cart, New Minas, Nova Scotia
- Boys and Girls Club of Summerside Inc., Summerside, Prince Edward Island
- Choices for Youth Inc., St. John's, Newfoundland
"As a specialist insurance company our mission is to protect those who enrich the lives of others," said David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical Canada. "We are deeply committed to the core principles that fuel this mission––namely, to give back, support the diverse communities we serve, preserve our country's unique heritage and cultures, and contribute to the greater good. Our Community Impact Grant program continues to advance these foundational values."
For more information about Community Impact Grant and the 2023 recipients, click here.
Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities' unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.
An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers, 2024 for the 6th consecutive year.
Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.
For further information: Sarah Manley, Marketing Communications, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc, [email protected], 416-484-3963
