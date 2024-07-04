ECC VENTURES 6 CORP. ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - ECC Ventures 6 Corp. (the "Company" ) (TSXV: ECCS.P) is pleased to announce that Scott Ackerman has been appointed as a director of the Company, replacing Nathan Durno, who has resigned as a director of the Company.

In addition, an aggregate of 1,800,000 founder's shares currently held in escrow have been transferred within escrow to Scott Ackerman, and Peter Dickie, the CEO of the Company (the "Escrow Transfer"), and a total of 160,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") were granted to Scott Ackerman, with each option exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.16 per share, until July 3, 2034.

The Company wishes to thank Nathan Durno for his service to the Company.

Early Warning Disclosure

Prior to the Escrow Transfer, Scott Ackerman, with an address in Vancouver, British Columbia, owned and controlled no common shares nor stock options of the Company. Following the Escrow Transfer and the grant of the Options, Scott Ackerman owns and controls 1,000,000 common shares, acquired at a price of $0.05 per common share, and 160,000 Options, representing approximately 17.70% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 19.97% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of his Options.

Prior to the Escrow Transfer, Peter Dickie, with an address in Vancouver, British Columbia, owned and controlled 100,000 common shares and 245,000 incentive stock options of the Company, representing approximately 1.77% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 5.85% of a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of his stock options. Pursuant to the Escrow Transfer, Peter Dickie acquired an additional 800,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share. Following the Escrow Transfer, Peter Dickie owns and controls 900,000 common shares of the Company and 245,000 stock options, representing approximately 15.93% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and approximately 19.42% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of his stock options.

Prior to the Escrow Transfer, Nathan Durno, with an address in Vancouver, British Columbia, owned and controlled 1,800,000 common shares and 160,000 incentive stock options of the Company. Following the Escrow Transfer and cancellation of his stock options, Nathan Durno owns and controls no common shares nor stock options of the Company.

The Company has been advised that the securities noted above were disposed of by Nathan Durno, and acquired by Scott Ackerman and Peter Dickie, for investment purposes, and neither have any present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although they may, in the future, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

To obtain a copy of the early warning reports filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation, please go to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or please reach out to Scott Ackerman at 778-331-8505.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ECC Ventures 6 Corp.

Peter Dickie

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE ECC Ventures 6 Corp.

For more information, please contact the Company at 778-331-8505 or email: [email protected].