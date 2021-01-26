EBOX demands that Ottawa puts an end to major telecom providers' regulatory holiday

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - EBOX wishes to start the year with the resolution to put an end to the regulatory holiday of major providers in the telecommunications industry. We advocate for fair and reasonable telecommunications prices and wish to ask Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, the new minister of the industry, to support the 2019-288 order from the CRTC. This order provides for an update of rates of paramount importance, allowing independent players to compete while allowing the industry to make a reasonable profit.

The population of rural areas taken hostage

The threat made by the industry's major providers to stop investing in regional networks if this order is enforced is irresponsible and outrageous. Building the network in underserved areas should not be used as a subterfuge to charge exaggerated prices to citizens who wish to be connected to a high-speed network. Besides, the government has recently set up a fund of nearly $2 billion for the construction of broadband networks in rural areas. Therefore, it is unacceptable that the major service providers use the development of the rural areas to block the CRTC's order.

COVID-19 with a low-speed network connection

More than 40% of Canadians still have an internet connection speed below the CRTC's targets, despite the availability of the appropriate technology to improve it. The reason for this is the price of such services. In large urban centers such as Toronto, nearly 40% of households still do not have an internet connection with decent speed. A decent internet connection is a basis for teleworking and distance learning and it is outrageous that Canadian families are having to do without it because it is too expensive, which contributes to the increase in disparity between social classes. Take action today by contacting your member of Parliament and sign our online petition at https://www.ebox.ca/en/blog/time-has-come-to-stop-regulatory-holidays/ .

About EBOX

EBOX is the largest independent internet service provider in Quebec, employing more than 450 people and serving over 130,000 clients. For over 23 years, the company has been providing quality internet services to numerous companies, organizations, and individuals throughout Quebec and Ontario. EBOX is recognized by Protègez-Vous as one of the best telecommunications companies in terms of customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ebox.ca

SOURCE EBOX

For further information: Media relations contact: Jean-Philippe Béïque, CEO & Chairman of the board, [email protected]