EBlock Ranks as one of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ & one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program Winners

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - EBlock, a leader in the automotive auction industry and sub-brand of parent company, E INC (TSX: EINC), today announced it ranked No. 204 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fasting growing technology companies in North America, and No. 26 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ , Canada's leading tech awards program.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award is presented to recipients for their rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation. This program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years.

"Our platform connects a massive network of buying and selling dealerships, so they can trade vehicles amongst each other in real time. EBlock reduces the amount of time it takes dealerships to buy, sell and manage their inventory, at a reduced cost and with less risk," said Jason McClenahan, President and CEO of E INC. "The team's relentless focus on the customer experience and developing the best-in-class products for automotive dealers underpins our success."

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered in North America.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch.

The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About EBlock

EBlock, an E INC brand, is a leader in the wholesale automotive market, providing sellers and buyers with a streamlined platform that combines the energy and immediacy of a physical auction together with the convenience and efficiency of a digital one. Find out more about EBlock at eblock.ca

About E INC

E INC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E INC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E INC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E INC's digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

