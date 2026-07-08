EBC, Canmec and Lefebvre Engineering FZC Join Forces to Deliver an Integrated Solution for Aluminum Smelter Projects

QUÉBEC CITY, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - EBC, Canmec, and Lefebvre Engineering FZC are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement that brings together their expertise to deliver an integrated solution for aluminum smelter projects.

Formalized during the Horizon Aluminium Conference in May 2026, this partnership comes at a time when the growing complexity of aluminum smelter projects requires enhanced coordination among stakeholders. It is designed to facilitate the integration of engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the delivery of major projects across the aluminum industry.

EBC, Canmec, and Lefebvre Engineering FZC are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement. Post this

This alliance enables the three partners to jointly pursue large-scale aluminum smelter projects, including new facilities, expansions, and major modernization programs. Outside the scope of this collaboration, EBC, Canmec, and Lefebvre Engineering FZC will continue to operate independently, leveraging their respective areas of expertise.

An Alliance That Streamlines Industrial Development Projects

By combining their strengths, the three organizations are implementing an integrated approach designed to simplify project execution and maximize overall project performance. This collaboration reduces interfaces between multiple suppliers, enables early-stage coordination across disciplines, and provides clients with greater control over costs, risks, and schedules.

A Strategic Positioning in the Aluminum Industry

The three partners first unveiled their joint offering at ARABAL in Dubai, marking a concrete demonstration of their alliance on the international stage and underscoring their shared ambition to redefine project delivery standards in the global aluminum industry.

Through their combined expertise, EBC, Canmec, and Lefebvre Engineering FZC position themselves as the partner of choice for aluminum smelter construction and modernization projects--an industry where precision, integration, and performance are critical to success.

Quotes

"This strategic partnership demonstrates that the best results come from complementary strengths. By combining local expertise, execution capabilities, and specialized engineering, we are delivering a more effective, more cohesive approach that is better aligned with our clients' needs."

-- Éric Bertrand, Senior Vice President – Industrial, EBC

"This partnership with EBC and Lefebvre Engineering FZC perfectly reflects our vision: bringing together complementary expertise to deliver complex aluminum industry projects with greater agility, control, and confidence. Together, we are creating a truly integrated force dedicated to serving our clients."

-- Alex Fortin, President, Canmec

"Our collaboration with Canmec and EBC allows us to combine strong field execution capabilities with world-class technical expertise. By working as one team, we can take on the most ambitious challenges and create lasting impact."

-- Pierre Lefebvre, General Manager, Lefebvre Engineering FZC

About the Partners

EBC is a Canadian construction leader recognized for its expertise in major industrial and infrastructure projects.

Canmec specializes in engineering, industrial manufacturing, and installation services, and is recognized for its ability to deliver turnkey projects in the aluminum sector.

Lefebvre Engineering FZC is a world-renowned manufacturer specializing in aluminum smelters, with more than a century of experience in the industry.

SOURCE EBC

Media Inquiries: Maxime Boursier, Communications advisor, EBC, C. : (367) 331-4179, [email protected]