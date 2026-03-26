QUÉBEC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - EBC announces the appointment of Ghyslain Deschamps as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15, 2026. This transition reflects a spirit of continuity, built on many years of close collaboration between Marie‑Claude Houle, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 1999, and Ghyslain Deschamps. Together, they have played a key role in reinforcing EBC's position as one of Canada's foremost construction companies.

A transition rooted in continuity

Marie-Claude Houle, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and Ghyslain Deschamps, President and Chief Executive Officer Designate (CNW Group/EBC)

Ghyslain Deschamps joined EBC in 2018, initially as Executive Vice President of the Building Division, and subsequently as Chief Operating Officer (Civil and Building Divisions) and Executive Vice-President. With 35 years of experience in the construction industry, he has led major construction projects in Canada and internationally. He has also held C-level executive positions within engineering and construction firms, where his strategic vision contributed to their growth and expansion.

"I would like to thank Marie‑Claude, the Houle family, and the members of the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me. It is a privilege to contribute to the next chapter in EBC's history," said Ghyslain Deschamps, President and Chief Executive Officer Designate. "EBC's distinctive expertise and strong collaborative culture represent a collective strength that will allow us to continue pursuing excellence in all our endeavors."



As of April 15, Marie‑Claude Houle will concentrate on her role as EBC's Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. During her tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2026, EBC grew from $100 million in revenues to over $1.6 billion and expanded its workforce from a few hundred to 1,600 employees.

"I feel a great sense of pride when I look back on the journey so far. Today, EBC is a highly respected company in Canada, driven by the commitment and talent of our teams. Ghyslain is the ideal person to lead the company into its next phase of growth while remaining true to its DNA. I have full confidence in him, and I am convinced that he will continue with conviction and respect, the story we have been writing together since 1968." -- Marie‑Claude Houle, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

About EBC

Backed by 58 years of experience, EBC is one of Canada's foremost construction companies. With more than $1.6 billion in revenues, seven offices nationwide, and a workforce of 1,600 employees, EBC is recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Specializing in civil, building, and industrial construction, the company is known for delivering major infrastructure projects that support the sustainable development of our communities. Driven by strong human values, EBC is guided by a clear vision: "To be the partner of excellence, to build better."

SOURCE EBC

Media Inquiries: Anne-Marie Jolicoeur, Communications Director, EBC, C.: 418-264-9509, [email protected]