The new feature offers simplicity, affordability, and added protections for Canadian sellers shipping across borders

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - eBay, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the launch of eBay International Shipping (eIS) in Canada, building on over 25 years of success helping Canadians access global markets. This represents the first expansion of the program beyond the United States since its successful launch in 2022.

As a pioneer of ecommerce, eBay has a long history of making global commerce more accessible and inclusive. Since its founding in 1995, eBay has built tools and programs that empower small businesses and individual sellers to reach international buyers with ease. Over the years, eBay has continually advocated for fair, transparent, and safe online trade, creating one of the world's most enduring marketplaces that helps buyers and sellers everywhere do business more confidently.

Over 99% of Canadian small business sellers* on eBay export to at least one international market, and eBay's goal is to make it easier for sellers to export their products globally. With eBay International Shipping, eligible sellers only need to ship their item to a new domestic hub located in Mississauga, Ontario, and eBay will take care of the rest - at no extra cost to sellers.

"Canadian sellers value the ability to access the global marketplace through eBay, and have been doing so for decades," said Manas Vijh, Director of Verticals & Operations at eBay Canada. "With eBay International Shipping, we're helping make that experience easier and more secure for Canadians, while enabling them to expand their global market access."

At launch, eIS will connect sellers to buyers in the US, UK, Australia, and the European Union through its first hub located in the Greater Toronto Area. eBay plans to expand to more countries, with the goal of serving buyers in over 190 countries worldwide.

How it works

Eligible sellers invited to the program will be automatically enrolled and will not need to take any additional steps to participate. Sellers can personally manage which destinations they'd like to ship to with eBay International Shipping. If a seller already has a separate shipping policy for a particular country, it will remain available to their buyers alongside eBay International Shipping.

Through eIS, sellers and buyers should feel confident in shipping and receiving their items with ease.

eIS removes friction for buyers, making delivery seamless regardless of customs and duties.

The seller's only responsibility is to ensure the item arrives at the domestic shipping hub. Once accepted at the hub, eBay handles the rest.

Once the hub accepts the item, the sale is considered complete

If a buyer opens a return, eBay issues the refund at no cost to the seller.

What's next

The first cohort of eligible sellers will have access to eIS for listings on eBay.ca and cafr.eBay.ca starting as early as October.

For more on how eBay International Shipping is unlocking global cross-border trade, and a full guide to the new program, visit eBay's Seller Centre here.

*Sellers with at least $10,000CAD in gross eBay sales, 2024

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2024, eBay enabled $75 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

