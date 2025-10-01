Four small businesses spanning the country – from Vernon, Winnipeg, Red Deer, and Innisfil – recognized as part of eBay's annual awards program

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Entrepreneurs are at the heart of Canadian innovation, job creation, and economic growth, and eBay Canada is celebrating four inspiring small businesses with the 2025 edition of its Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. The annual program recognizes the contributions of small business owners who embody the determination and passion of eBay's seller community.

"As we celebrate our award winners this Small Business Month, eBay Canada is also marking a milestone anniversary in 2025: 25 years of connecting Canadian buyers and sellers with the world," said Manas Vijh, Director of Verticals & Operations at eBay Canada. "We are deeply grateful for our incredible community – exemplified by our award winners – who represent the spirit of Canadian entrepreneurship and success from coast-to-coast."

The 2025 eBay Canada Entrepreneur of the Year Awards recipients are:

Entrepreneur of the Year – Blake Ouellet , Blakestoise TCG Blake started his eBay business as a way to fund his Pokémon collection – and from there it grew into one of Canada's most trusted eBay trading card stores. Based in Vernon, BC , Blake connects with collectors worldwide, having built a dedicated following through patience, consistency, and outstanding customer care. He also gives back to his community by donating trading cards and supplies to local schools.

– , Micro-Multinational of the Year – Adrian Ceranowicz , Skewed Games Adrian turned selling a few extra video games into Skewed Games, a trusted eBay store based in Red Deer, AB , serving customers in Canada , the U.S., and beyond. By focusing on clear listings, careful packaging, and honest descriptions, Adrian has built a loyal international customer base. For Adrian, his business is about preserving gaming culture and connecting with collectors.

– , Hometown Horizons Entrepreneur – Dave Vanderloo , Dizcount Dave Dave's eBay journey started by chance with auction pallets, and grew into a thriving online business based in Innisfil, ON. Managing hundreds of listings solo, he built credibility through excellent service, transparency, and 100% positive feedback. Dave's story shows how curiosity, persistence, and smart reinvestment can turn a side hustle into a successful e-commerce business.

– , Emerging Ecommerce Entrepreneur – Jakub Pesik & Greg Wiatr , West To Best Jakub and Greg transformed thrift finds and garage sale treasures into a full-time eBay business spanning central and eastern Canada . Based in Winnipeg, MB , their focus on brand building, customer care, and community events has created a hub where collectors connect and share stories.

As part of its ongoing commitment to helping small businesses in Canada thrive, eBay recently announced eBay International Shipping (eIS) in Canada , making it easier for sellers to reach new customers around the world and expand their businesses globally.

About eBay Canada's Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

This year's recipients, selected from a number of online submissions, will receive cash prizes ranging from $5,000 CAD to $10,000 CAD to reinvest in their businesses.

