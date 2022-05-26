eBay Refurbished introduces standardized condition grading, delivering more inventory from pre-selected brands and top-rated sellers

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, today announces eBay Refurbished in Canada – a new destination for shoppers to discover deep discounts on quality refurbished items from brands like Apple, Bose and Miele. All inventory is sourced directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers, is thoroughly vetted to meet eBay's high performance standards, and comes with a one- or two-year warranty – making eBay Refurbished an industry-leading trusted shopping experience.

eBay Canada launched its Certified Refurbished program last year and saw double-digit sales growth as a result of high trust and customer satisfaction. Responding to this demand, eBay Refurbished builds on the original program by offering multiple standardized condition grades and a wider range of price points, giving consumers more choice and the reassurance that they are buying a like-new product that meets their specific needs and budget. With continued double-digit growth into 2022, eBay Canada is set to bring thousands of additional in-demand refurbished products to the program this year while expanding into new category offerings.

"We're leaning into our eBay Refurbished program as an answer to the increased demand for quality, like-new, products at great value," says Robert Bigler, General Manager of eBay Canada. "Expanding our refurbished program by introducing standardized condition grades is the next step in continuing to meet consumer needs at every price point, without sacrificing quality and trust."

Easy on the pocketbook and the planet

In addition to value, sustainability is another motivator for purchasing like-new. eBay's Recommerce Report reveals sustainability as the number three reason for shopping pre-owned amongst survey respondents, with Gen Z (80%) and Millennials (78%) leading this trend by being the most likely to have made a pre-owned purchase in the last 12 months. Shopping eBay Refurbished reduces harmful waste by extending the life of products.

"eBay brought the circular economy online more than 25 years ago, and today it's the younger generations of consumers that are continuing to drive the sustainable shopping trend," says Bigler. "Our eBay Refurbished program really resonates with the growing number of conscious consumers who want pristine premium products, but not at the expense of the planet."

Condition choices for every need and budget

All items featured in eBay Refurbished come directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers who are thoroughly vetted to meet rigorous performance standards. Shoppers can choose from the following four conditions that suit their individual needs:

Certified Refurbished: Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a 2-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a 2-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories. Excellent: Items are in like-new condition, backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

Items are in like-new condition, backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories. Very Good: Items show minimal wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

Items show minimal wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging. Good: Items show moderate wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

Products come with leading warranties, free shipping, eBay's Money Back Guarantee , and free 30-day returns.

Hot deals to kick off summer

Just in time for summer, eBay Refurbished offers deep discounts on premium products that Canadians want and need for the warmer weather. Here's a sample of deals available now, while supplies last:

Outdoor Must-Haves

Tech Upgrades

Home Hosting Essentials

Canadians can shop smart by going to ebay.ca/eBayRefurbished .

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

SOURCE ebay

For further information: Media Contacts: Kelly Scragg, Communications Manager, eBay Canada, [email protected], 780.218.2176; Cheyenne Freitas, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected], 647.985.4806