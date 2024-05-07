Eau Claire Distillery Among First Canadian Distilleries to Achieve Platinum at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

TURNER VALLEY, AB, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Eau Claire Distillery, a trailblazer in Alberta's craft distilling scene, announces its historic achievement as one of the first Canadian distilleries to receive Platinum for whisky at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

Eau Claire Distillery’s Rupert’s Exceptional Whisky achieves Platinum at San Francisco World Spirits Competition (CNW Group/Eau Claire Distillery)

This milestone comes after three consecutive years of Double Gold medals underscoring Eau Claire's position as a leader in Canadian whisky craftsmanship. Rupert's Exceptional Whisky epitomizes the pinnacle of Eau Claire Distillery's whisky craftsmanship, celebrating the distinctive terroir of the Alberta Rocky Mountain foothills and its proud Canadian heritage. Since its debut in September 2020, Rupert's Exceptional Whisky has swiftly captured the spotlight on the global stage, embodying the finest qualities of Canadian whisky.

"To be recognized as the first Canadian distillery to achieve Platinum status is an incredible honour and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence," said David Farran, Founder and President at Eau Claire Distillery. "Most distilleries strive for years to achieve this level of recognition, and we are proud to have reached this milestone on our 10th anniversary."



The SFWSC, recognized for its stringent judging criteria and esteemed panel of experts, presents a significant accolade for all distilleries. Eau Claire's ongoing success against formidable competition underscores its dedication to producing outstanding spirits rooted in Alberta's rich agricultural landscape, setting a new standard for Canadian whisky excellence.

In conjunction with this historic achievement, Eau Claire Distillery unveils a new label design for Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky, reflecting the brand's rich heritage and artisanal craftsmanship. The label aims to forge a deeper connection with consumers and underscores the premium quality that defines Eau Claire's whiskies.

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta's original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, 30 minutes from Calgary. Born out of the founder's quest to honour Alberta's riches of the land and set the bar for Canada's most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery offers a range of premium spirits and whisky, all of which play a part in the craft distillery's philosophy of innovation and quality. Eau Claire Distillery's award-winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour, Rupert's Exceptional Canadian Whisky has already won a Silver at the 2021 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, a Silver at the 2021 World Whisky Awards, and a Bronze at the 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards. Find out more at eauclairedistillery.ca.

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Since its introduction in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), organized by The Tasting Alliance, has become the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world. Emphasizing integrity and impartiality, the SFWSC takes great pride in ensuring that all entries are treated with equal care and consideration by panels of carefully selected spirits-industry experts. A SFWSC medal has come to be the most reliable indication of spirits excellence, and spirits recognized as medal-worthy by our judges are understood around the world by both the trade and consumers to be the best the industry has to offer.

