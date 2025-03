OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Organic Almond Butter Cup

Issue:

Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution

National

Online

Eatlove brand Organic Almond Butter Cup recalled due to undeclared peanut

