Eat Up Canada partners with Chef Vikram Vij to launch new fast casual Indian restaurant

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Eat Up Canada is thrilled to announce today a partnership with Chef Vikram Vij to launch Bombay Frankies – a new, chef-inspired Indian street food restaurant concept coming to the GTA this September.

The restaurant is named after India's all-time number one street food, the frankie roll, which originated in the city of Bombay. Specifically, the frankie is a handheld, burrito-style flatbread wrap called a paratha, filled with meat or vegetables and incredible Indian spices and sauces. Bombay Frankies will serve a variety of meat and vegetarian frankie options, plus frankie bowls, salads, side items and drinks.

Celebrity Chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and TV personality Vikram Vij will oversee menu development as the team prepares for the grand opening of the first Bombay Frankies in Newmarket, at Yonge Street and Green Lane, in early September.

"Frankies have always been dear to my heart because they bring me back to the streets of India, its culture and deep-rooted food history. Namaste and enjoy," says Vij.

Restaurant industry veterans and co-founders of Eat Up Canada, Alex Gerzon and George Heos, already have plans for Bombay Frankies' growth and expansion across Canada.

"The goal is to open three to five locations in the first year, with the potential for more than 100 restaurants in 10 years," says Heos. "Having seen the rise in popularity of Indian cuisine in Canada, we believe there's a huge opportunity for Bombay Frankies in the fast casual restaurant sector."

"In addition to Chef Vij's stand-out menu items, we plan to focus on offering superior customer service and a great team culture," adds Gerzon. "These are the core values that Eat Up Canada is committed to as we move forward with Bombay Frankies and other exciting projects."

Franchising opportunities are available, and Eat Up Canada is looking for great locations for Bombay Frankies across the GTA and Ontario, ideally between 1,200 and 1,500 sq ft.

About Eat Up Canada

EAT UP CANADA INC. was formed in 2021 by George Heos and Alex Gerzon. The company is the Canadian master franchisee for Pokeworks and is focused on developing restaurant brands new to Canada. Heos and Gerzon are experienced restaurant owners and executives with over 50 years of combined experience. Prior to launching Eat Up Canada, Heos and Gerzon were the Co-Founders of Onfire Restaurants Inc. and have held senior roles in franchising, real estate, construction, finance, marketing, and operations at some of Canada's largest restaurant companies.

About Chef Vikram Vij

Chef Vikram Vij is an Indian-born Canadian chef, cookbook author, and television personality. Born in India in 1964 and raised in New Delhi and Bombay, Chef Vikram began cooking when he was only 10 years old (for his mother and friends at tea). He took his chops pro when he studied Hotel Management in Austria and has worked in some of the finest hotels and restaurants in Europe and Canada. Vij's restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. opened with an attitude that there is no one way to make curry and transformed Indian cuisine by using local ingredients and Indian spices. Vij is a certified Sommelier and is passionate about cooking and travelling to different parts of the world to enjoy different cuisines.

