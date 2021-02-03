Eat Beyond Sponsors ESTV, NFL Alumni Association, American Cancer Society Superbowl Event

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it is sponsoring an official 2021 Superbowl event, hosted by the NFL Alumni Association (NFLA), Esports Television (ESTV) and the American Cancer Society: Madden The Yard Legends Challenge.

Kicking off on Wednesday and running through the week until Sunday, there will be daily events including gaming tournaments, networking events, broadcasting, and extensive social media interaction. The event will be live streamed via Esports TV which will be distributed across various channels including Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, Roku TV, and more.

Participants will be playing Madden, which is a football video game series. Participants will include representatives from the MLB, NFL, WNBA, MLS, well-known athletes and other celebrities including Super Bowl Champion and former New England Patriot, Shane Vereen; four-time Pro Bowl star running back for the Green Bay Packers, Ahman Green; former Chicago Bear, Brock Vereen; and MLB outfielder Kyle Tucker, and more.

"We are anticipating about 20+ celebrities throughout the week joining the event and playing the game live," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "This is an excellent opportunity for Eat Beyond to connect with the Gen Z demographic via esports. More and more well-known and successful athletes have been adopting a plant-based diet in recent years, so we believe that this audience will be receptive to Eat Beyond's presence at the event and excited to learn more about our portfolio companies."

Eat Beyond will be featured at the event via in-game advertising, commercial spots, social media features and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eat Beyond to our roster of supporters. Plant-based and natural foods are increasingly making their mark on professional sports, and now we are seeing the same happen in esports. We love the idea of seeing the industry move in a more sustainable and healthy direction," said Eric Yoon CEO from ESTV.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

