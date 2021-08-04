Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Zoglo's Goes Public, Launches 12 New Products

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that portfolio company Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp ("Zoglo's") (CSE: ZOG) has recently launched a dozen new plant-based products, following its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on July 26.

Zoglo's has built an established brand over the past 25 years, featuring healthy, plant-based foods including appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes. Zoglo's is distributed in more than 700 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, and Loblaws, and also has a strong presence in the United States and Europe.

"Zoglo's is an impressive company with an established history, extensive and growing distribution, and a commitment to listening to its customers to drive continuous product innovation," Eat Beyond CEO Michael Aucoin said. "The new product line is focused on plant-based alternatives for classic consumer favorites such as shawarma, meatballs, chicken tenders, and strips, and is a direct result of Zoglo's longstanding commitment to integrating consumer feedback."

In April, Zoglo's closed a $6.75 million non-brokered private placement which provided the capital for its recent public listing.

"We are excited to support Zoglo's in this next chapter of its growth," Aucoin said. "Zoglo's is at the forefront with its leading technological know-how, giving it the ability to provide consumers with choices that can deliver on the taste and texture that consumers are seeking in plant-based alternatives. This is the kind of innovation that can drive this market forward and remove barriers to mass adoption of plant-based products."

Find the full Zoglo's product listing here: https://zoglos.com/collections/all

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

