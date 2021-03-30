Eat Beyond Portfolio Company TurtleTree Labs to Produce Cell Culture Media at Commercial Scale

VANCOUVER, BC and SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company TurtleTree Labs Pte. Ltd. ("TurtleTree") has signed an agreement to collaborate with JSBiosciences to create cell culture media at commercial scale.

TurtleTree is a Singapore-based biotechnology startup that is pioneering the production of breast milk and the naturally occurring components within it through cell-based technology. One of TurtleTree's key aims is to close the gap between the infant formula offered today and the goodness in natural breast milk.

"We are employing the best available scientific research technologies to fill a major gap in infant nutrition with the goal of benefitting the long-term health of babies, parents, and the planet," said Fengru Lin, CEO of TurtleTree. "Working with JSBioscience will enable TurtleTree to integrate biopharmaceutical technology into the entire cell agriculture industry."

JSBiosciences is a leading cell culture media supplier that boasts strong independent innovation and R&D capabilities and has established world-class R&D laboratories in the United States, China, and Singapore. Working with JSBiosciences will help TurtleTree expand its manufacturing and commercialization in Singapore in a cost-effective manner, aiding the company's financial position and cash flow.

This partnership with JSBiosciences will provide TurtleTree with a larger supply of food-grade basal media and media formulation services. This will drive down costs for TurtleTree customers, clearing a path for large-scale production of its proprietary cell agriculture technology.

"The team at Eat Beyond see's cell agriculture technology as a key area in the future of food. Companies like TurtleTree have the potential to reinvent our food systems in a positive, more sustainable way." Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "Singapore is truly the epicenter of cell agriculture, and we have put a strategic focus on the area in order to participate in and support the growth of this sector as much as possible."

The global infant nutrition market is projected to eclipse $100 billion by 2026 according to Facts and Factors Research.

Learn more about Turtle Tree Scientific and its innovation, values, and vision online at https://turtletree.co/

About TurtleTree Scientific

TurtleTree Scientific was founded out of a desire to solve the challenges of cellular agriculture and overcome common obstacles in the industry. The company produces food-grade and pharma-grade growth factors and cell culture media that have high bioactivity, superior yields and price levels. By designing the necessary foundations for the cellular agriculture ecosystem to thrive, TurtleTree Scientific is providing solutions that will deliver the latest technology at an accessible price for all. TurtleTree Scientific is started by TurtleTree and is led by an experienced team of industry professionals.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

