Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Wins Best Plant-Based Burger Award

Nabati Foods' plant-based Nabati Chick'n Burger was named the top plant-based burger by Eat This, Not That!

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced that its portfolio company, Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL) ("Nabati Foods"), has had its plant-based Nabati Chick'n Burger named the best plant-based burger by Eat This, Not That!'s fifth annual Food Awards. The winners were announced on January 10, 2022 on EatThis.com.

The awards spotlight the healthiest and tastiest new foods to hit grocery store shelves and fast food menus across the U.S. Eat This, Not That! is the world's #1 nutrition website, producing over 3,000 grocery and menu guides and attracting 110 million annual readers.

Over 650 products and menu items that launched in the U.S. between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 were considered for this year's eight product categories, highlighting some of the most popular food trends. The Eat This, Not That! editors worked with nine registered dietitians on the brand's Medical Expert Board to develop a strict set of nutritional and ingredient guidelines by which to examine each product on its overall healthfulness, and editors then ranked the healthiest products in terms of taste and value.

"Nabati Foods' Nabati Chick'n Burger has been a long-time customer favorite," said Eat Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "The plant-based burger category is highly competitive, and I believe that Nabati Foods has been able to rise to the top of this category because it refuses to stray from its values that focus on creating healthy, delicious, plant-based foods that everyone can enjoy. There are many plant-based burgers that rank high on taste - but low on the nutritional value and lack a clean ingredient list. The Nabati Chick'n Burger is a clean, delicious, and truly versatile option in the category, and the whole team is very proud of this product."

The Nabati Chick'n Burger is made using a pea protein isolate base and has just over 200 calories, 21 grams of protein, and four grams of fibre per serving. All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Find Nabati Foods products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator

About The Eat This, Not That! Food Awards

The Eat This! Not That! Food Awards first launched in 2015 in the print edition of Eat This, Not That! Magazine. In subsequent years, the franchise could be found both in print and on EatThis.com (see the winners of 2018, 2017, and 2016). In 2018, Eat This, Not That! Founder and the CEO of Galvanized Media, David Zinczenko, presented the winners live on the Today Show with host Savannah Guthrie.

About Eat This, Not That!

Eat This, Not That! is part of Galvanized Media, a leader in Health & Wellness and one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media. With a global audience of more than 225 million readers, Galvanized Media has a portfolio of brands that includes Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, Celebwell, ETNT! Health, Travelicious, and more. These brands deliver life-altering content that engages, inspires, and informs readers across multiple platforms. The company is led by one of the top voices in health and wellness: David Zinczenko. Galvanized Media's sites are part of the Meredith Digital Network and All Recipes Network in partnership with Meredith Corp. Galvanized Media is proud to partner with Simon and Schuster on the Galvanized book imprint, and with MSN on providing content to MSN's tens of millions of readers.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

