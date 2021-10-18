Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Daydream Drinks Gains Significant Retail Traction

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Daydream Drinks has secured distribution with several recognized retail and foodservice brands including Sobeys, Choices Market, Metro Ontario, Chopped Leaf, and Farm Boy. This is in addition to the products having recently also become available in 170 select Loblaws and Superstores across Canada.

Daydream has gained traction in foodservice and has partnered with Sysco and Chopped Leaf to distribute its products to 37 Chopped Leaf locations across B.C.

"This early traction for Daydream is an encouraging sign that the company is on the right track, resonating with consumers, and well on its way to securing distribution in over 1000 retail stores," said Eat Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "The increasing interest from foodservice is also an exciting milestone for the brand, making the product even more widely available to consumers and offering increased exposure."

Daydream is an Ontario-based beverage company that has the distinction of creating Canada's first sparkling water infused with hemp extracts and adaptogens. Made without sugar, chemicals, or caffeine, Daydream has pioneered a 10-calorie functional drink with plant-based herbs to support the body's natural endocrine system, boosting energy, focus, and mental acuity.

"Daydream has made its mark as the first beverage of its kind in Canada. This is an excellent example of a brand that has listened to the market and created an innovative product that consumers can be passionate about," said Eat Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "The company's focus on creating a strong brand and community for its products has also paid off. The visual appeal of the cans and unique brand voice takes what is already a fantastic product to the next level. I think we can continue to expect great things from Daydream."

According to a May 2021 report published by Fior Markets, the global functional beverages market is expected to grow from US$125.39 billion in 2020, to US$ 216.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.08%.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

