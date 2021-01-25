Eat Beyond Joins the Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC) Association

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it has joined Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC).

PBFC acts as a collective voice for companies that make and market plant-based foods in Canada. A division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP), the organization works to educate consumers, government and industry partners about the benefits of plant-based foods. Its goal is to modernize regulations to support innovation and growth and make plant-based eating more available to all.

"Food tech innovation and research in health and nutrition are moving more quickly than at any other point in history, and it is important to us to be a part of that change" said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "Educating stakeholders about these innovations and providing hands-on support to our growing portfolio at top priorities for us. We are pleased to partner with PBFC to support their mission and become a part of their community."

PBFC launched in 2018 and has since played a key role in shaping the development of regulatory discussion about the plant-based food industry in Canada. The organization makes regular presentations for government, presents thought leadership at industry events and provides analysis of emerging issues and trends.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

