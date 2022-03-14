Easy Legal Finance Inc. launches Divorce Loans

New specialty lending product assists individuals facing the pressures of financing divorce proceedings.

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Easy Legal Finance Inc., a specialty lender focused on providing credit to the Canadian legal sector, announced today the launch of Divorce Loans, a product designed to fund legal costs associated with divorce proceedings as well as living expenses.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canadian divorces have been on the rise. Last year alone, there were more than 2.5 million Canadians who divorced, a figure that has been steadily increasing over the past 20 years," said Larry Herscu, President of Easy Legal Finance Inc.

"Divorces can drag on for months or years — and selecting legal representation, dividing property and determining new living arrangements can be complicated, especially if you're waiting on your equalization entitlement," he added.

When assets are tied to both parties in a divorce, it becomes problematic to finance the process. Easy Legal's Divorce Loans provides a tailored line of credit to help bridge the gap to pay lawyer fees and living expenses, without selling investments or retirement plans, triggering tax consequences.

With this announcement, the Easy Legal Group of Companies continues to build on its vision of being a leading provider of credit solutions servicing the legal sector.

About the Easy Legal Group of Companies

The Easy Legal Group of Companies is a specialty lender focused on providing credit solutions to the legal sector, including its clients and service providers.

www.easylegal.ca

SOURCE Easy Legal Finance Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Nicole Popovich, Chief Operating Officer, 647-297-8801, [email protected]