Easy Legal Finance Inc. acquires Settlement Lenders Inc.

Third acquisition further strengthens market position as a leading litigation financing firm, servicing the personal injury sector.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Easy Legal Finance Inc. a Canadian litigation financing firm, announced today the acquisition of Settlement Lenders Inc. Based in Edmonton, Settlement Lenders Inc. started serving clients in the early 1990s as one of the first firms in the country to offer pre-settlement lending to personal injury plaintiffs.

With this announcement, the Easy Legal Group of Companies has acquired the three original and most established litigation lenders in the country, creating an unparalleled portfolio of national brands.

"Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we remain focused on our goal of strategic growth, through the acquisition of well-established and successful businesses. This acquisition, in addition to Seahold Legal Finance completed last year, demonstrates our continued commitment to servicing this sector," said Larry Herscu, President & CEO of Easy Legal Finance Inc.

"Over the past 30 years, we have been providing personal injury plaintiffs with the financial support required, through the legal process," said Tim Latimer, President & CEO of Settlement Lenders. "Easy Legal's reputation for client service is uniquely aligned with ours and I'm pleased to have them further expand our service offering and evolve the firm, for the benefit of our clients and lawyer partners."

Mr. Herscu also added that, "The Easy Legal Group of Companies will maintain its mission and remain dedicated to helping those who have been hurt, are in need of financial support, in partnership with the plaintiff bar and its service providers."

About the Easy Legal Group of Companies

The Easy Legal Group of Companies is a Canadian litigation financing firm. Its lending solutions service the personal injury sector including plaintiffs with pending injury claims, their legal representatives and the service providers involved in their cases. The firm is registered to conduct business in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, and the Atlantic provinces. Services are delivered through four brands: Easy Legal Finance Inc., Rhino Legal Finance, Seahold Legal Finance and Settlement Lenders.

