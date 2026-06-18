EASTPLATS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 121,540,659 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 59.031% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:



Business

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. To set the number of Directors at 4

Approved



121,387,721 (99.874 %)

152,937 (0.126 %)

2. Resolution electing:















(a) Xin (Alex) Guan;

Approved

119,962,480 (99.907 %)



111,690 (0.093 %)

(b) Changyu (Charlie) Liu;

Approved

119,966,380 (99.910 %)



107,790 (0.090 %)

(c) Lisa Ng; and

Approved

119,966,596 (99.910 %)



107,574 (0.090 %)

(d) Eason Cong Chen

Approved

119,964,596 (99.909 %)



109,574 (0.091 %)

as directors of the Company.













3. Resolution appointing Davidson & Company LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Approved

121,395,249 (99.880 %)



145,410 (0.120 %)

Based on the voting results, all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated May 4, 2026 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at the Meeting in accordance with applicable corporate law.

At the Meeting, Davidson & Company LLP was also re-appointed as auditor of Eastplats.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.

For further information, please contact: EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED, Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] (email), (604) 568-8200 (phone)